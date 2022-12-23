I know not everyone agrees, but I think it would be nice to keep the Christmas lights lit all winter long. There's no question that winters in Maine are long. And, at this point in the year, I start feeling the daunting reality of several more months of early night falls and bracing temperatures. The first couple months of colder, darker weather in Maine don't seem so bad, with Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's to look forward to, but then things get pretty dull. Just day after day of gray skies and being able to see our breath.

