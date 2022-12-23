ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WJHL

Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Area plumbers see surge in calls after arctic blast

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plumbers across the Tri-Cities are seeing unprecedented call volumes after pipes burst in homes and businesses after the holiday weekend’s cold weather. The damage done by those frigid temperatures was revealed to homeowners as frozen pipes began to melt on Christmas Day and Monday. News Channel 11 heard from several plumbing […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years

ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond

UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

TriPride on 3-time vandalized Christmas tree: ‘You can try to deter us but it’s not going to dim our light’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local LGBTQ advocacy group TriPride won’t be deterred by vandals who have cut the group’s Christmas tree lights three times in the Centennial Park tree display, TriPride’s president said. Lights decorating TriPride’s tree were cut late Tuesday or early Wednesday after also being vandalized around Dec. 10 and later the week […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold

With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home

As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping - these are just a couple of things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.

UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives. Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County creates warming shelter in one day

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she wasn’t sure how the county would handle the cold weather, but when she stepped outside, she knew she wanted to get an overnight shelter in place. “When I went outside and realized these are frigid temperatures and I’ve got to work to get my […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — UPDATE: Lamar and Grandview will be open for water distribution again Tuesday morning 9 a.m. to noon. Each household will get three one-gallon jugs. Washington County, Tenn. Mayor Joe Grandy has declared a state of emergency in response to water leaks in Jonesborough. Town manager Glenn Rosenoff said in a press conference Monday, water distribution points will open at Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools from 7 until 9 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Speedway in Lights, ice rink closed Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Extreme cold and the possibility of further rolling blackouts have prompted Bristol Motor Speedway to close its Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink Friday night. Those closures are coming “out of respect for the rolling power outages across the state of Tennessee,” a release from BMS Communications says. The Tennessee Valley […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvtf.org

A new facility in Abingdon will help people during a mental health crisis, if it can open its doors

A new state-of-the-art behavioral health facility was recently built in southwest Virginia. It’s an innovative, residential program to help people with mental health disorders and substance abuse. It also helps people experiencing a mental health care crisis, many of whom often end up in emergency rooms. If fully operational, it could help open beds in hospitals, and get people in need into long-term treatment. But there’s a problem.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

NECX investigating Friday incident that sent 1 for outside medical help

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WHL) — The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is investigating a Friday incident at Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) that sent one inmate for “outside medical attention.” TDOC spokesman Robert Reburn confirmed “an incident at NECX that required outside medical attention for one inmate.” Local authorities were heard responding to what was described […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

