Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Man killed, juvenile injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Birmingham shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at UAB […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case

A man was taken into custody Friday, Dec. 23 in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. 49-year-old Thomas Terry Johnson Jr. was indicted by a grand jury last week on murder charges. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed Oct 13, 1996 in the parking lot of Classics...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash

An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

1996 Alabama Nightclub Murder Is Finally Solved

The murder of Joseph Todd Jowers, who was shot and killed outside the nightclub where he taught line dancing in October 1996, has officially been solved after 26 years, Alabama police say. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Terry Johnson Jr., 49, Friday, charging him with murder. On Oct. 13, 1996, Jowers was walking a woman to her car outside the club in the early morning when he was shot. The woman wasn’t able to describe the assailant and the case went unsolved, before it was reopened in October 2020 after remaining dormant for years. The homicide unit commander of the police department at the time said he believed there were several witnesses to the shooting who didn’t want to come forward. Johnson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Read it at Law & Crime
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. Pearson was shot and killed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 500 block of 16th Avenue NW. Birmingham Police officers and detectives were able to identify...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

