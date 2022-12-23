Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsGreenville, NC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Related
Man killed, juvenile injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Birmingham shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at UAB […]
wbrc.com
Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
Shooting in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, juvenile injured in city’s 2nd homicide of the day
An investigation is underway after two people – including a juvenile – were shot Monday night in East Birmingham,. About 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot. Once officers got to the hospital, they learned the adult male victim had been pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the emergency room.
wbrc.com
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
Security guard wounded on Christmas Eve when multiple shots fired outside Brighton lounge
A 28-year-old security guard was shot Christmas Eve while working a private party in Brighton. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at Jokers Lounge in the 5000 block of Bessemer Super Highway. Brighton police Lt. Kenneth Hooten, who is also Brighton’s assistant fire chief said first responders were...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
wvua23.com
Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case
A man was taken into custody Friday, Dec. 23 in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. 49-year-old Thomas Terry Johnson Jr. was indicted by a grand jury last week on murder charges. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed Oct 13, 1996 in the parking lot of Classics...
2 injured, 1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. According to the BPD, West Precinct officers responded to a call for a person shot at the location and observed an […]
Morning shooting in Birmingham leaves man dead, 2 others - including a juvenile- injured
Early morning gunfire in southwest Birmingham left one dead and two wounded, including a juvenile. The shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue S.W. When West Precinct officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire...
wvtm13.com
Driver killed in Christmas night head-on crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Pleasant Grove was killed on Christmas night in a traffic crash on Interstate 59. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports that it happened just before 10:30 p.m. three miles west of Hueytown. The victim was identified as Claudette P. Autry, 87,...
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
UPDATE: 2 arrested for murder of sleeping 12-year-old in drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were arrested for the murder of a sleeping 12-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m., in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, of Birmingham, […]
1996 Alabama Nightclub Murder Is Finally Solved
The murder of Joseph Todd Jowers, who was shot and killed outside the nightclub where he taught line dancing in October 1996, has officially been solved after 26 years, Alabama police say. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Terry Johnson Jr., 49, Friday, charging him with murder. On Oct. 13, 1996, Jowers was walking a woman to her car outside the club in the early morning when he was shot. The woman wasn’t able to describe the assailant and the case went unsolved, before it was reopened in October 2020 after remaining dormant for years. The homicide unit commander of the police department at the time said he believed there were several witnesses to the shooting who didn’t want to come forward. Johnson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Read it at Law & Crime
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. Pearson was shot and killed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 500 block of 16th Avenue NW. Birmingham Police officers and detectives were able to identify...
wbrc.com
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
wbrc.com
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
87-year-old woman killed in Christmas night crash on I-59 near Hueytown
An 87-year-old woman was killed in a crash Christmas night on Interstate 59 in west Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Claudette P. Autry. She lived in Pleasant Grove. The wreck happened at 10:28 p.m. on I-59, about three miles west of Hueytown. Senior Trooper Brandon...
Suspect indicted on murder charges in 1996 cold case ambush shooting death at Tuscaloosa lounge
More than 26 years passed without an arrest in the shooting death of Joseph Todd Jowers as he left a Tuscaloosa lounge on Oct. 13, 1996. On Thursday, authorities said they jailed a suspect in the cold case after a Tuscaloosa County grand jury indicted a 49-year-old man on murder charges.
Comments / 10