WNCT Sports Talk: Last-minute sports Christmas gifts, end of high school football, ECU headed to Birmingham

By Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nine On Your Side Sports Talk podcast is here to save you with last-minute sports Christmas gift ideas. It’s one of the features of our latest podcast.

The podcast also features an interview with NCPreps.com publisher Deana King. She talks about the recently completed football season, the high school football state championships and the new all-state football team list that came out on her website.

ENC football players sign their NLI; Busy day for ECU, other NC schools

In addition to King’s interview, there is an interview with WNCT-TV’s Garrett Short. He discussed the upcoming Birmingham Bowl, the plans he, Brian Bailey and Ken Watlington have for covering that and how he has watched the Pirates prepare.

Click the video above to see more or click the audio version.

