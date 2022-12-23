Read full article on original website
Chuck Burg
3d ago
there are places that give food or say donate because of these situations also free vet care. even if the owner goes to pet smart or petco and ask the mgr for some from a damaged bag, I've seen positive results. giving up my animal would be the LAST RESORT.
Lisa Tehauno
1d ago
No, if the owner had done what was right he would’ve gotten his dog fixed. Knowing his finances were inadequate should have led him to find a free spay. This dog will likely be euthanized due to the pregnancy. The owner should never get another dog.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Pomeranian's Meeting with Huge Mastiff Puppy Is Way Too Funny
A video of a tiny Pomeranian being far too excited to meet a Mastiff at a pet supply store is going viral with over 1.1 million views on TikTok. The video, posted by TikTok account holder @Mastiffboyduo, also makes some important points about how people expect big dogs to behave versus little dogs.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Funny Way of Drinking Water Is a Total Vibe
Have you ever looked at your pet doing something a little unusual and think to yourself, 'What in the world?' Because we definitely have! Sometimes they do the funniest things and we have no idea where it comes from. At least TikTok shows us we aren't the only ones with hilarious pets.
pethelpful.com
Farmer Shares the Cute Ways He Tells His Livestock Guardian Dogs Apart
There's always a lot going on at @goldshawfarm, which is why they've enlisted the help of two beloved livestock guardian dogs. Meet Toby and Abby! Despite looking a lot like Great Pyrenees, these furry friends are actually Maremmano-Abruzzese Sheepdogs--or Maremmas.
pethelpful.com
12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant
Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Makes Plea for Help for Loving Dog Whose Owners 'Gave Up on Him'
TikTok user @handoverrover, a dog trainer in Arizona, is breaking our hearts with a story about a bulldog. This poor dog named Gus has ended up in a shelter. Hearing about any animal in a shelter breaks our hearts because none of them should live there. They all deserve loving homes.
Chihuahua Refuses to Go to Bed Unless Everyone Says Goodnight: 'Icon'
The viral TikTok video has been watched more than 18 million times, with one user writing: "Main character energy."
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Boyfriend is looking to grant girlfriend's last wish after she was tragically given 'week to live'
Aidan Solan described his late girlfriend Alex Halley as a 'caricature of a nice person,' so consistently compassionate that when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she immediately thought of a friend whose mother had recently died of cancer, so she wouldn't hurt them with the news.
Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought
One gift guide says that giving gifts worth between $20 and $40 to immediate family members is the sweet spot. People spend an average of about $659 on gifts each year for family, friends, and coworkers.
pethelpful.com
Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her
Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas
It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
pethelpful.com
Spoiled Dog's 'Plea' to Go Shopping with Mom and Dad Is Priceless
It should come as no surprise that our dogs love us just as much as we love them. They'd go everywhere with us if they could, and--if they're anything like this adorable Maltipoo puppy named Yogi--they'll go to any length to show it. Yogi is practically the king of begging, and he's melted the hearts of over 2.6 million viewers!
Video of Cute Two-Headed Puppy Goes Viral, Melts Netizens' Hearts
A puppy is different in an adorable way - it has two heads. A cute two-headed puppy was born along with five other healthy puppies to a Creole breed dog. The mother of these puppies belongs to the family Huangal Ortiz living in the Peruvian department.
Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
