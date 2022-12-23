ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

informnny.com

Jefferson County lifts no unnecessary travel advisory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All travel advisories have been lifted in Jefferson County, according to an update from the Sheriff’s Office. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on December 26 at 5:30 p.m. that officials had lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory. Jefferson County had been...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Additional accumulations through Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Travel bans replaced by travel advisories

(WWNY) - Travel bans were lifted across the north country, but authorities are still encouraging people to be careful. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office downgraded its no-unnecessary-travel advisory to a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They say blowing and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

National Grid still working to restore power to North Country customers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Customers without power will likely soon be relieved, according to a press release from National Grid. Following the holiday blizzard that dumped over four feet of snow and gale-force winds, National Grid said Tuesday that its crews have been working to restore power to nearly all of its customers in central and northern New York.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts still in effect across the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum soldiers directed to not report, visitors banned due to snow

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Personnel working on Fort Drum have been asked to not report on December 26, according to Fort Drum’s website. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a “Do Not Report Order” for all non-essential military and civilian personnel scheduled to work on Monday, December 26. According to the posting, this is due to extreme snowfall in and around Fort Drum.
FORT DRUM, NY
Syracuse.com

Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)

Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum soldiers ordered not to report for 4th day

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum personnel have again been ordered not to report for the fourth day in a row, according to an update on the military base’s website. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a Do Not Report Order for all military and civilian personnel on Tuesday, December 27.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics

(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape. Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum providing MRE’s to soldiers in barracks

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Assistance is being offered to soldiers living in the Fort Drum barracks, according to a social media post from the 10th Mountain Division. Officials said that as of the morning hours on Monday, December 26, MRE’s remain available to soldiers in the barracks.
FORT DRUM, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY

