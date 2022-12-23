Read full article on original website
Jefferson County lifts no unnecessary travel advisory
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All travel advisories have been lifted in Jefferson County, according to an update from the Sheriff’s Office. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on December 26 at 5:30 p.m. that officials had lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory. Jefferson County had been...
Watertown, Jefferson County, parts of St. Lawrence, battle 'dire' blizzard conditions
The city of Watertown and Jefferson County are starting to recover Monday after several days of heavy lake-effect snow and high winds. The National Weather Service reports 41 inches of snow have fallen since Friday in the city of Watertown and in Henderson Harbor on Lake Ontario; Copenhagen in Lewis county got 30 inches.
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to...
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
Travel bans replaced by travel advisories
(WWNY) - Travel bans were lifted across the north country, but authorities are still encouraging people to be careful. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office downgraded its no-unnecessary-travel advisory to a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They say blowing and...
National Grid still working to restore power to North Country customers
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Customers without power will likely soon be relieved, according to a press release from National Grid. Following the holiday blizzard that dumped over four feet of snow and gale-force winds, National Grid said Tuesday that its crews have been working to restore power to nearly all of its customers in central and northern New York.
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Fort Drum soldiers directed to not report, visitors banned due to snow
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Personnel working on Fort Drum have been asked to not report on December 26, according to Fort Drum’s website. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a “Do Not Report Order” for all non-essential military and civilian personnel scheduled to work on Monday, December 26. According to the posting, this is due to extreme snowfall in and around Fort Drum.
Watertown plow drivers and residents look to catch their breath during clean up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of miles from her family in Jamaica, Watertown resident Simone Clarke went from hearing waves splashing to the scraping of ice. “I keep checking the weather every minute. It’s like 87 degrees in Kingston right now, and sunny,” said Simone Clarke. She...
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
Fort Drum soldiers ordered not to report for 4th day
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum personnel have again been ordered not to report for the fourth day in a row, according to an update on the military base’s website. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a Do Not Report Order for all military and civilian personnel on Tuesday, December 27.
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics
(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape. Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.
Fort Drum providing MRE’s to soldiers in barracks
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Assistance is being offered to soldiers living in the Fort Drum barracks, according to a social media post from the 10th Mountain Division. Officials said that as of the morning hours on Monday, December 26, MRE’s remain available to soldiers in the barracks.
Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Wind and waves- a unique combination of elements that only a handful of communities in the North Country find themselves fighting as the fifty mile an hour winds created waves more than four feet high. The waves were angry Friday in Cape Vincent. “The...
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
