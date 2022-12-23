Read full article on original website
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
scttx.com
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash
December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for N.E.W. Water System in San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to freezing weather conditions, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation to notify all customers in the Norwood Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking). Children, seniors and persons...
KTRE
New Prospect Water Supply customers in Rusk County under boil water notice
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of New Prospect Water Supply were issued a boil water notice yesterday evening due to an electrical issue. According to their official Facebook page, Well 1 experienced an electrical issue on Christmas day. System one will be under a boil water notice until lab results come back later this week.
KTRE
City of Overton under boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Overton issued a boil water notice on December 26. City officials did not clarify what exactly was the cause of the boil water notice nor did they provide an estimated time of resolution. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,...
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday, Dec. 26.
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
Texas-sized traffic in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler. "...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A quick warm-up will bring back spring-like temperatures to East Texas midweek and with warm temperatures, comes spring-like thunderstorms. Thursday morning will start cloudy with a few areas of drizzle and light rain. Thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in northwestern counties of East Texas and move through the region into the evening hours, coming to an end by early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is likely with these storms along with damaging winds and possibly some small hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
KTRE
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire
TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
scttx.com
Timpson VFD Fights House Fire on CR 4748
December 26, 2022 - The Timpson Volunteer Fire Department responded to their fourth house fire call in the past week on December 24, 2022, at 4:53am. Upon arrival at the residence located on CR 4748 they found a mobile home fully involved and already on the ground. Firefighters did overhaul...
KLTV
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Lufkin nightclub parking lot shooting leaves two injured
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that two people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at The Playground nightclub in Lufkin happened early Christmas morning. Officials also said that one of the nightclub’s employees, Titus Smith, 34 of Lufkin, was arrested “after he assaulted an officer.” Officials said that around […]
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
KTRE
KLTV 6 p.m. M-F, Recurring - VOD - clipped version
Mom’s Diner in Lufkin is hosting a fundraiser today to benefit a little boy named Rylan. Rylan was severely burned in a fire while trying to save his little brother. 100% of the proceeds go to the family. The event goes from 11-7:30 tonight. Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition...
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
1 injured, 2 juveniles killed in East Texas early morning crash
TYLER, Texas — According to theTrinity County Sheriffs Facebook page, two juveniles killed in a wreck early Christmas Eve morning. At 4:00 a.m. Officers, Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle crash on SH94 inside the city limits of Trinity. The vehicle was occupied by three...
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
