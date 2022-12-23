Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Hamels spent his first 9½ seasons with the Phillies, going 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA and 1,844 strikeouts. Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is the only lefty in franchise history with more K’s than Hamels, fanning 3,031. Hamels was named MVP of the NLCS and World Series in 2008, when the Phillies won their second title. He won all five of his starts that postseason, pitching to a 1.80 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 35 innings against the Brewers, Dodgers and Rays.

