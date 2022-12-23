Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
MLB Network’s proposed Yankees-White Sox trade seems insane
We’re sorry … we thought only New York Yankees fans were the only people in the world that made outlandish trade proposals that favored their team? “How about Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar for (insert All-Star)?!” Good times. Don’t kill the messenger for this one,...
Kiké Hernández Addresses Red Sox’s Promise Before Offseason
Kiké Hernández chimed in on one pre-offseason promise made by the Boston Red Sox front office. With Boston finishing dead last in the American League East to end their year in 2022, Hernández was reassured the front office would take a progressive approach. Now, with several additions made by the Red Sox thus far, Hernández chimed in about how that guarantee has held up.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reacts to Non-Tender in Cubs Introduction
After struggling the past few years, the former MVP hopes to revive his game in Chicago.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
MLB Insider Proposes Bryan Reynolds Trade Between Yankees and Pirates
While speaking to YES Network this week, following the introduction of starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman gave a sneak peek into a text conversation with an opposing GM, getting a response after he sent over a trade proposal. "You go back and forth with ideas...
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman
L.A. Has Signed Steven Duggar to Minor League Deal
Who Have the Dodgers Signed & Who Have They Lost So Far This Offseason
Here's a summary of moves that the Dodgers have made so far this winter with potentially more to come.
Angels News: MLB Insider on Why the Halos Continue to Struggle
He gave some insight on why they haven't been able to win with baseball's best players.
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
The best baseball players born on Dec. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Hamels spent his first 9½ seasons with the Phillies, going 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA and 1,844 strikeouts. Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is the only lefty in franchise history with more K’s than Hamels, fanning 3,031. Hamels was named MVP of the NLCS and World Series in 2008, when the Phillies won their second title. He won all five of his starts that postseason, pitching to a 1.80 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 35 innings against the Brewers, Dodgers and Rays.
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
This Day in MLB History: December 27
1919 - One day after working out a deal to sell Babe Ruth to the Yankees, Red Sox owner Harry Frazee says his team will deal any player except Harry Hooper. They will then deal Hooper to the White Sox following the 1920 season. 1967 - Red Sox pitcher Jim...
U.S. to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
HAVANA — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. The decision announced in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.
