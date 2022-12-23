Read full article on original website
Safety officials warn about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds
As the temperatures begin to rise frozen bodies of water will start to thaw making again making them dangerous to walk or fish on.
Thawing out this week; rain chances ahead
A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass. A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
Doctor offers health tips for extreme winter weather
With much of Indiana in the firm grip of winter, Dr. Jeremy Gagan of Community Hospital East urges people to exercise caution and be aware of the risks associated with bitter cold temperatures, ice, wind and snow. An emergency room physician for nearly 20 years, Gagan has “seen it all”...
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kentucky
Including the cities of Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Mayfield,. Benton, Murray, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Elkton, Charleston,. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. *...
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
Indiana’s Weather Update
Light snow will develop around daybreak tomorrow. Amounts are expected to be light, as the storm system responsible is weakening and is lacking moisture. Nevertheless, amounts up to an inch or two are possible. #INwx https://t.co/cRZatDABvv. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and...
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.
Most Counties Still Under At Least A “Travel Advisory”
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
Flash freeze hazard during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s explain what a flash freeze is and how it will affect Indiana during this winter storm. Flash freeze conditions In meteorology, a flash freeze can occur when a rapid drop in air temperatures from above freezing (32 degrees) to well below freezing in a short matter of hours. This occurs behind a […]
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
