ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Thawing out this week; rain chances ahead

A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass. A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Doctor offers health tips for extreme winter weather

With much of Indiana in the firm grip of winter, Dr. Jeremy Gagan of Community Hospital East urges people to exercise caution and be aware of the risks associated with bitter cold temperatures, ice, wind and snow. An emergency room physician for nearly 20 years, Gagan has “seen it all”...
INDIANA STATE
whopam.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kentucky

Including the cities of Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Mayfield,. Benton, Murray, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Elkton, Charleston,. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. *...
KENTUCKY STATE
cbs4indy.com

Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain

INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Light snow will develop around daybreak tomorrow. Amounts are expected to be light, as the storm system responsible is weakening and is lacking moisture. Nevertheless, amounts up to an inch or two are possible. #INwx https://t.co/cRZatDABvv. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Most Counties Still Under At Least A “Travel Advisory”

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
INDIANA STATE
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Flash freeze hazard during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s explain what a flash freeze is and how it will affect Indiana during this winter storm. Flash freeze conditions In meteorology, a flash freeze can occur when a rapid drop in air temperatures from above freezing (32 degrees) to well below freezing in a short matter of hours. This occurs behind a […]
INDIANA STATE
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy