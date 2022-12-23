Arson charges against a Lyon County juvenile have been upgraded following new information obtained by investigators. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said the 16-year-old juvenile originally charged with third-degree arson will now face an amended charge of second-degree arson, which is a Class B felony. According to language in the law, the second-degree charge indicates the intent of setting the fire instead of a wanton act that resulted in the destruction of property.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO