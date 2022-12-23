Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Former LPGA Star Kathy Whitworth Dies at 83; All-Time Wins Leader on Single Pro Tour
LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour, died on Saturday at the age of 83. Per ESPN, Whitworth's longtime partner Bettye Odle said she died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating the holidays with family and friends. A cause of death has not been provided.
Bleacher Report
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says She 'Was Hopeless a Lot of Days' About WNBA Star
Cherelle Griner, the wife of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, opened up about the "hopeless" feeling she experienced while Griner was detained in Russia for 294 days. The seven-time All-Star was arrested in February and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. "I was hopeless a lot of days,"...
Comments / 0