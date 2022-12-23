Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Kevin Love Says Kyrie Irving's Cavs Jersey Should Be Retired: 'Not Even a Question'
Kyrie Irving's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love believes the Cavs should retire Kyrie's No. 2 jersey in the future. After Irving helped lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 125-117 road win over Love and the Cavaliers on Monday night, Love was asked if he felt Kyrie's jersey should be retired in Cleveland, and he made it clear to reporters that he feels Irving is more than deserving of that honor:
Bleacher Report
Report: James Harden Looks Up to Dwyane Wade's 3 NBA Titles on All-Time Rankings
While rumors have surfaced this week suggesting that James Harden will consider a return to the Houston Rockets when he hits free agency again this summer, winning a title is still high on his priority list. As Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday: "A championship is the one thing...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Evan Mobley: 'It's a Bright Future for Him' with Cavaliers
Consider Kevin Durant a fan of Evan Mobley. The Brooklyn Nets superstar was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers big man while speaking with reporters on Monday and had nothing but praise, referencing a pickup game in July that featured the pair and a number of other NBA players:. "Just versatile....
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Refs After Klay Thompson Taunt: 'It Was a Circus'
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors in a high-intensity primetime Christmas Day matchup on Sunday. After the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks expressed his frustration with how the game was officiated, saying the viral celebration by Warriors star Klay Thompson was just a glimpse of Golden State's antics on Sunday:
Bleacher Report
NBA MVP Rankings: Nikola Jokić Is Flirting with NBA History
A few months ago, if you were like me, you probably thought our final NBA MVP ladder of the 2022 calendar year would be easier than any of the rest. And if, in fact, you were like me, then you were all sorts of wrong. This season's MVP race continues...
Bleacher Report
Serge Ibaka Calls Out Kendrick Perkins for 'Spreading Misinformation' About His Age
Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka didn't think it was a laughing matter when ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed he was much older than 22 when the Oklahoma City Thunder reached the 2012 NBA Finals. During First Take on Monday, Perkins discussed the Thunder's young core at the time and made...
Bleacher Report
Predicting 2023 NBA All-Star Starters and Reserves
NBA All-Star voting officially opened on Dec. 20, and we've reached the one-third mark of the 2022-23 season. Those are two good reasons to start thinking about which players will travel to Salt Lake City for the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. Picking All-Stars is a balancing act....
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves Insider: Rudy Gobert's Play Failing to 'Inspire Faith from His Teammates'
When the Minnesota Timberwolves spent a small fortune to acquire Rudy Gobert this offseason in a trade with the Utah Jazz, the expectation was that his defensive and rebounding prowess would turn a playoff team into a true contender. But that simply hasn't been the case. The Timberwolves have limped...
Bleacher Report
Stein: NBA GM Says 'Nothing Will Ever Change' with Current Tampering Penalties
NBA executives don't expect tampering to ever be a legitimate concern among teams given the relatively minor penalties for the infraction. "If second-round picks are the only punishment, nothing will ever change," a general manager told NBA writer Marc Stein in the wake of the New York Knicks being docked a 2025 second-rounder by the league for holding free-agent talks with Jalen Brunson before they were permitted this summer.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Hyped by NBA Twitter For Dropping 41 in Celtics' Win vs. Giannis, Bucks
This year's marquee Christmas Day matchup pitted two NBA MVP candidates against each other as Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to town. In the end, Tatum asserted himself as the favorite to take home some hardware at season's end with a 41-point outburst to...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder 'as Desirable as Ever' Despite Anonymous GM Bashing Sun
Despite what one NBA general manager thinks, Jae Crowder is still an attractive trade option leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (starts at 1:05 mark), teams around the league are saying Crowder remains as "desirable as ever" in trade talks:. Charania...
Bleacher Report
NBA Scout: Don't Pass on Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 in 2023 Draft over Injury Concern
Though fans might worry about Victor Wembanyama's injury risk because of his slender 7'2" frame, NBA scouts aren't concerned about the clear top prospect in the 2023 NBA draft. "Some people compared his physique with Chet Holmgren, but Victor's shoulders and frame are better," a scout told Michael Scotto of...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: 76ers' Tobias Harris Discussed Internally Before Winning Streak
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris didn't have his best showing in Sunday's win over the New York Knicks, finishing with eight points in the 119-112 victory. However, SNY's Ian Begley reported after the game that Harris was viewed as a potential trade target for New York prior to the team's eight-game win streak last week, and that hasn't changed after Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Christian Wood Open to Mavs Contract Extension: 'I'm Happy to Be Here...Vibe Is Good'
Christian Wood said he's open to a contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks after a strong start to his first year with the team. "I'm happy to be here," Wood told Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "That's what I'll say. The vibe is good. … I'm open to it." Wood...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lack of Help Called out by Lakers Fans in Loss to Luka Dončić, Mavs
It might take a Christmas miracle to save the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles' losing streak extended to four Sunday thanks to its 124-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day showdown at American Airlines Center. The Purple and Gold were once again without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury and fell to an ugly 13-20 on the season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec Thinks Klay Thompson Could Leave Warriors for Lakers or Blazers
Given the uncertain future for the Golden State Warriors with several of their core players over the age of 30, Klay Thompson may not finish his career with the organization that drafted him. One executive for a Western Conference team told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports (h/t Heavy.com's Jack Simone)...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' James Harden 'Seriously Considering' Rockets Return in Free Agency
James Harden may have just dumped a lump of coal in the city of Philadelphia's stocking. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a return to the Houston Rockets is possible for Harden next summer in free agency if he decides to leave the 76ers. "Why would you ask me about that on...
'My last ever NFL home game': Cardinals' JJ Watt announces this will be final NFL season
We'll miss you on the field, JJ! ❤️ Once the face of the Houston Texans, Watt has announced his retirement from the NFL after his now-team, the Arizona Cardinals, hosted the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Bleacher Report
Looney: Grizzlies 'Talk a Lot of S--t' and Warriors 'Got a Lot of Petty People'
The Golden State Warriors have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, but they seemed to find their swagger in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. "They're feisty and they talk a lot of s--t," Golden State center Kevon Looney told reporters after the game. "And we've got a lot of petty people on this team. They live for people to talk and do all that extra stuff. It just makes the game a lot more fun."
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Responds to Rockets Rumors: 'I'm Excited to Be Here'
The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden addressed rumors that he's considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency in 2023 after his team's 119-112 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. "I'm here," he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "We're playing very well and...
Comments / 0