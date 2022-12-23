Kyrie Irving's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love believes the Cavs should retire Kyrie's No. 2 jersey in the future. After Irving helped lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 125-117 road win over Love and the Cavaliers on Monday night, Love was asked if he felt Kyrie's jersey should be retired in Cleveland, and he made it clear to reporters that he feels Irving is more than deserving of that honor:

