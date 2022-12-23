ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Kevin Love Says Kyrie Irving's Cavs Jersey Should Be Retired: 'Not Even a Question'

Kyrie Irving's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love believes the Cavs should retire Kyrie's No. 2 jersey in the future. After Irving helped lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 125-117 road win over Love and the Cavaliers on Monday night, Love was asked if he felt Kyrie's jersey should be retired in Cleveland, and he made it clear to reporters that he feels Irving is more than deserving of that honor:
Report: James Harden Looks Up to Dwyane Wade's 3 NBA Titles on All-Time Rankings

While rumors have surfaced this week suggesting that James Harden will consider a return to the Houston Rockets when he hits free agency again this summer, winning a title is still high on his priority list. As Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday: "A championship is the one thing...
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Refs After Klay Thompson Taunt: 'It Was a Circus'

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors in a high-intensity primetime Christmas Day matchup on Sunday. After the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks expressed his frustration with how the game was officiated, saying the viral celebration by Warriors star Klay Thompson was just a glimpse of Golden State's antics on Sunday:
NBA MVP Rankings: Nikola Jokić Is Flirting with NBA History

A few months ago, if you were like me, you probably thought our final NBA MVP ladder of the 2022 calendar year would be easier than any of the rest. And if, in fact, you were like me, then you were all sorts of wrong. This season's MVP race continues...
Predicting 2023 NBA All-Star Starters and Reserves

NBA All-Star voting officially opened on Dec. 20, and we've reached the one-third mark of the 2022-23 season. Those are two good reasons to start thinking about which players will travel to Salt Lake City for the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. Picking All-Stars is a balancing act....
Stein: NBA GM Says 'Nothing Will Ever Change' with Current Tampering Penalties

NBA executives don't expect tampering to ever be a legitimate concern among teams given the relatively minor penalties for the infraction. "If second-round picks are the only punishment, nothing will ever change," a general manager told NBA writer Marc Stein in the wake of the New York Knicks being docked a 2025 second-rounder by the league for holding free-agent talks with Jalen Brunson before they were permitted this summer.
NBA Scout: Don't Pass on Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 in 2023 Draft over Injury Concern

Though fans might worry about Victor Wembanyama's injury risk because of his slender 7'2" frame, NBA scouts aren't concerned about the clear top prospect in the 2023 NBA draft. "Some people compared his physique with Chet Holmgren, but Victor's shoulders and frame are better," a scout told Michael Scotto of...
Knicks Trade Rumors: 76ers' Tobias Harris Discussed Internally Before Winning Streak

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris didn't have his best showing in Sunday's win over the New York Knicks, finishing with eight points in the 119-112 victory. However, SNY's Ian Begley reported after the game that Harris was viewed as a potential trade target for New York prior to the team's eight-game win streak last week, and that hasn't changed after Sunday.
LeBron James' Lack of Help Called out by Lakers Fans in Loss to Luka Dončić, Mavs

It might take a Christmas miracle to save the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles' losing streak extended to four Sunday thanks to its 124-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day showdown at American Airlines Center. The Purple and Gold were once again without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury and fell to an ugly 13-20 on the season.
Looney: Grizzlies 'Talk a Lot of S--t' and Warriors 'Got a Lot of Petty People'

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, but they seemed to find their swagger in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. "They're feisty and they talk a lot of s--t," Golden State center Kevon Looney told reporters after the game. "And we've got a lot of petty people on this team. They live for people to talk and do all that extra stuff. It just makes the game a lot more fun."
76ers' James Harden Responds to Rockets Rumors: 'I'm Excited to Be Here'

The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden addressed rumors that he's considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency in 2023 after his team's 119-112 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. "I'm here," he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "We're playing very well and...
