Here are some of “the best” Christmas toys for dogs

By Dustin Lattimer
 4 days ago

(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — There are many reasons why you should buy your dog Christmas toys. It’s a great way to keep them entertained and happy while they wait for Santa. The best time to buy them is before the big day so they can have fun with them immediately.

The following are just a few reasons why getting your dog new Christmas dog toys would be a great idea:

  • Interaction: Toys teach your dog how to interact, which is important if you want to build an effective relationship with them. The more they play with their toys, the more they improve their problem-solving skills and enhance their communication abilities with humans.
  • Stimulation : Dogs love playing with balls and things that bounce because it can help them burn off energy, so they don’t get bored or destructive when left alone at home. It also helps them get rid of excess energy that builds up during walks in public parks and other outdoor places where there aren’t many distractions for them to play around with locally.
  • Socialization: You should invest in toys designed for multiple-dog households if you have two or more dogs. They will be able to play with each other and bond better.
  • Good Behavior: If your dog is still a puppy, then it’s important that you get them started on the right track when it comes to playing with toys at an early age. You can do this by giving them squeaky toys or soft plush puppy toys, so they don’t develop bad habits like chewing on shoes or furniture.

Veterinarians.org has compiled a list of some of what they claim are the best Christmas dog toys available today. Veterinarians.org , a pet parent resource and data information website, tested the following products and did their own research, concerning the toys. Here are some of their favorite Christmas dog toys, which you can find online at Amazon and Chewy :

  • Best Overall Christmas Dog Toys: UNIWILAND Squeaky Christmas Dog Toys
    These toys are shaped like Santa Claus, reindeer, and snowman with a squeaker inside so they make a noise when they’re played with.

