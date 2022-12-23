Read full article on original website
2news.com
Little Washoe Lake Sunset Hike
Located in the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, here's Little Washoe Lake and a nice hike you can do along the shores, or have lunch on the picnic table. Michelle and I caught this amazing sunset with Slide Mountain in the distance. Thanks for watching!
Hazardous mountain travel expected this week in Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe region in the midst of Tuesdays strong winter storm, according to the National Weather Service Reno Station. The NWS issued the backcountry warning for the area between Yuba Pass near Highway 49 and north of Ebbetts Pass near Highway 4 through Wednesday morning. […]
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Across West Coast This Week; Risks of Flooding and Avalanche Possible
According to the latest forecast, portions of the West Coast could expect heavy rain and mountain snow this week. The forecast warned that risks of flooding and avalanche could emerge. Residents in the Northwest, Westcoast and San Francisco Bay area should observe the weather conditions as rounds of rain could...
2news.com
City Of Reno Offers Safety Tips Ahead Of Winter Storms
The city is also providing sandbags and sand at seven different locations. Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with fast rising and moving rivers and streams.
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Storm, wind advisories upgraded; Several feet of snow possible through New Year’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A storm set to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin Monday night into Tuesday is the first of a series of systems expected to drop several feet of snow in the Sierra through New Year’s Day and beyond, weather officials said Monday. The National...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Bird banding with Tahoe science institute; 13 years of gathering data in the basin
Birds are an important part of the Lake Tahoe experience. Seeing an eagle soar over Lake Tahoe can be magical and visiting Chickadee Ridge is an annual occasion for many people. While those are well-known birds in the basin, there are many more unknown species that are just as important to the ecosystem.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …
Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
2news.com
Wet Weather, Strong Winds Continue; City Offers Sandbag Locations; Road Safety Tips
Very windy through Tuesday morning with a high wind warning that goes up until 10am on Tuesday, and wind gusts 50 to 60 mph. Secure those holiday decorations and get ready for heavy rain in the mountains and valleys on Tuesday. Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with...
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Heavy rain and high winds arrive Tuesday morning
Heavy rain and wind is forecast across Northern California, prompting KCRA 3’s weather team to call for an Alert Day on Tuesday. “Be prepared if you live along a creek bed or a stream that those could rise rapidly as that rain comes down, especially overnight tonight into tomorrow,” meteorologist Tamara Berg said.
Flying Magazine
Finding Community at Flying Eagle Airpark
Keith Barr’s Aerostar taking off from one of Flying Eagle Airpark’s paved runways. [Credit: Keith Barr]. Keith Barr, an instrument rated pilot and aircraft owner, just spent his third holiday season at his home in Flying Eagle Airpark (77NV) in Reno, Nevada. He reports that living at an airpark is considerably different from living anywhere else.
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
Record-Courier
The revised Dec. 27, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Heavy wet rain is putting the river in atmospheric river this morning with Fredericksburg resident Jeff Garvin reporting 2.04 inches in the south Valley. I’ve got .9 inches in Genoa as of 7:10 a.m. and this is apparently just the first that will see more weather this weekend.
mynews4.com
National stormy weather expected to impact Reno flights
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A winter storm is affecting people across across the country and the extreme weather is expected to impact flights at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. As of 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 26, 24 flights have been canceled and 14 have been delayed....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Sunny Christmas at Tahoe to be followed by robust, multi-day warm storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a rather balmy Christmas Day on Sunday, a robust multi-day storm next week is expected to tap into a warm atmospheric river that will pack strong winds, heavy precipitation and likely lead to travel difficulties at Lake Tahoe. “Santa may be a tad...
8newsnow.com
Lower gas prices fuel struggling rideshare drivers’ confidence in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— High gas prices this year had many rideshare drivers struggling to make ends meet, however, with the holiday season, and lower gas prices, drivers across the valley are feeling more confident. Joe Vaughn, an avid rideshare driver, felt the impacts of high gas prices over the...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Nevada (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Nevada. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Nevada. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
