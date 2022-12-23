ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Little Washoe Lake Sunset Hike

Located in the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, here's Little Washoe Lake and a nice hike you can do along the shores, or have lunch on the picnic table. Michelle and I caught this amazing sunset with Slide Mountain in the distance. Thanks for watching!
RENO, NV
FOX40

Hazardous mountain travel expected this week in Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe region in the midst of Tuesdays strong winter storm, according to the National Weather Service Reno Station. The NWS issued the backcountry warning for the area between Yuba Pass near Highway 49 and north of Ebbetts Pass near Highway 4 through Wednesday morning. […]
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …

Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flying Magazine

Finding Community at Flying Eagle Airpark

Keith Barr’s Aerostar taking off from one of Flying Eagle Airpark’s paved runways. [Credit: Keith Barr]. Keith Barr, an instrument rated pilot and aircraft owner, just spent his third holiday season at his home in Flying Eagle Airpark (77NV) in Reno, Nevada. He reports that living at an airpark is considerably different from living anywhere else.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The revised Dec. 27, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Heavy wet rain is putting the river in atmospheric river this morning with Fredericksburg resident Jeff Garvin reporting 2.04 inches in the south Valley. I’ve got .9 inches in Genoa as of 7:10 a.m. and this is apparently just the first that will see more weather this weekend.
GENOA, NV
mynews4.com

National stormy weather expected to impact Reno flights

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A winter storm is affecting people across across the country and the extreme weather is expected to impact flights at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. As of 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 26, 24 flights have been canceled and 14 have been delayed....
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sunny Christmas at Tahoe to be followed by robust, multi-day warm storm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a rather balmy Christmas Day on Sunday, a robust multi-day storm next week is expected to tap into a warm atmospheric river that will pack strong winds, heavy precipitation and likely lead to travel difficulties at Lake Tahoe. “Santa may be a tad...
TRUCKEE, CA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Nevada (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Nevada. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Nevada. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy