Huntington, WV

WSAZ

53 Days | Chuck’s story

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. Chuck’s story - 53 Days - airs Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. on WSAZ.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Showcats croon the sounds of the season

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nitro Showcats perform Christmas gala. There is a tradition at Nitro High that has taken on a life of it’s own. For nearly a decade Amy Smith’s Showcats (the highly ranked school show choir) have invited the public in for a Christmas gala known as Sweets and Sounds of the holiday season. Tony was on hand for this year’s extravaganza. You will see why the Showcats are among the very best in the region! Merry Christmas indeed!
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Church hosts Christmas Eve dinner for those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is tomorrow and many will have nowhere to go. That’s why Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Huntington opened their doors for a Pre-Christmas dinner. The church served hot food for those in need, and helped people escape the winter weather affecting the region. “This...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in Christmas morning shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Indictments: Two charged with arson

Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Saturday fire destroys apartment in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) — No injuries were reported in a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed an apartment. Poca Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the quick and aggressive action from crews on the scene kept the fire from spreading to the other two apartments in the complex. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on […]
POCA, WV
WSAZ

First responders share challenges from recent cold weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
FLATWOODS, KY
WSAZ

Crews battle fire at vacant home

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant. The homeowners,...
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes 2 I-64W lanes near Dunbar, West Virginia, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The slow and middle lanes on I-64 West near Dunbar will be temporarily closed due to a crash, dispatchers say. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 officials, the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 near the 53-mile marker of I-64 West near the Dunbar exit. Dispatchers […]
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

