WSAZ
Organizing Christmas decorations
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’d like advice or Daryl to help you, visit: https://www.confusionsolution.com/.
WSAZ
New Year’s Eve outfit ideas
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can also follow along with Dress for Success River Cities on Facebook.
WSAZ
53 Days | Chuck’s story
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. Chuck’s story - 53 Days - airs Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. on WSAZ.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
WSAZ
Showcats croon the sounds of the season
Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nitro Showcats perform Christmas gala. There is a tradition at Nitro High that has taken on a life of it’s own. For nearly a decade Amy Smith’s Showcats (the highly ranked school show choir) have invited the public in for a Christmas gala known as Sweets and Sounds of the holiday season. Tony was on hand for this year’s extravaganza. You will see why the Showcats are among the very best in the region! Merry Christmas indeed!
WSAZ
Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
WSAZ
‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.
WSAZ
Church hosts Christmas Eve dinner for those in need
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is tomorrow and many will have nowhere to go. That’s why Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Huntington opened their doors for a Pre-Christmas dinner. The church served hot food for those in need, and helped people escape the winter weather affecting the region. “This...
WSAZ
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Saturday fire destroys apartment in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) — No injuries were reported in a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed an apartment. Poca Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the quick and aggressive action from crews on the scene kept the fire from spreading to the other two apartments in the complex. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on […]
WSAZ
First responders share challenges from recent cold weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school
FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
WSAZ
Crews battle fire at vacant home
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant. The homeowners,...
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
Crash closes 2 I-64W lanes near Dunbar, West Virginia, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The slow and middle lanes on I-64 West near Dunbar will be temporarily closed due to a crash, dispatchers say. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 officials, the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 near the 53-mile marker of I-64 West near the Dunbar exit. Dispatchers […]
WSAZ
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
