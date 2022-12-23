Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nitro Showcats perform Christmas gala. There is a tradition at Nitro High that has taken on a life of it’s own. For nearly a decade Amy Smith’s Showcats (the highly ranked school show choir) have invited the public in for a Christmas gala known as Sweets and Sounds of the holiday season. Tony was on hand for this year’s extravaganza. You will see why the Showcats are among the very best in the region! Merry Christmas indeed!

NITRO, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO