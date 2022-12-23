Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
2022 roundup: 13 dining features from Georgetown
Brix and Ale launched a new fall 2022 menu. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 13 restaurants in the Georgetown area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year. January: Juan & Lupe’s Kitchen: Family-run restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare.
Best of 2022: Check out the 10 most-read news stories in New Braunfels
One of the top local stories in 2022 was the resignation of Andrew Kim as Comal ISD Superintendent and John Chapman III being chosen to take over the position. (Community Impact file photo) From a new Comal ISD superintendent to local business and development news, here are the 10 most-read...
Austin ISD freezes transfers for 2023-24 school year
The bond is Austin ISD's largest bond package to date. (Community Impact file photo) Austin ISD officials announced there is a freeze on the ability to transfer to five schools within the district for the 2023-24 school year. The district will no longer accept transfers from potential students who are...
Austin's 2022 in review
Here are some photos from a few of the year's biggest stories, including downtown Austin's changing skyline, tornadoes in Round Rock, the Austin Police Department's newest cadet class and Tesla's completed gigafactory. (Jay Jones, Falcon Sky Photography/Community Impact) For the final episode of the Austin Breakdown in 2022, Olivia sits...
City of Georgetown, Williamson County offers Christmas tree recycling
The city of Georgetown and Williamson County are offering tree recycling services, starting Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Once the holidays are over, the city of Georgetown and Williamson County will be offering tree-recycling services starting Dec. 26. The city of Georgetown is encouraging residents to recycle trees, boxes and wrapping...
Local jewelers Anvil + Aura use the natural world to give custom designs life
From Left: Anvil Aura shop owners Andrea Moore and Tiva Rose opened their custom jewelry store in the Hill Country Galleria in May 2020. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Customized handmade jewelry store Anvil + Aura in the Hill Country Galleria is owned by two Austin women who have decades of combined experience in designing and creating jewelry.
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
City sales tax revenue described as a roller coaster since 2020
According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the total sales tax collection in fiscal year 2021-22 has increased by 6.1%. (Community Impact staff) Sales tax revenue for the city of New Braunfels has gone through a bit of a roller coaster ride, from a period of economic resilience during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to other factors this year causing a fall in revenue, city officials said.
Diamonds Direct celebrates 10 years of business in The Domain
The store is located adjacent to Dicks Sporting Goods and Express Clothing. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Diamonds Direct, a diamond and jewelry store at 11104 Domain Drive, Austin, celebrated 10 years of business at The Domain this December. The store offers a wide array of jewelry, such as necklaces, rings and...
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels
The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
Chinese bistro and bar now open in Lakeway
Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December at 1700 N. RM 620, Ste. 110, Austin. The bistro serves different varieties of Chinese-style food, including egg rolls, fried...
Building products distributor Beacon opens branch in Georgetown
Beacon, a distributor of roofing and other building materials, announced Dec. 16 it opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based company Beacon, the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing materials in the U.S., announced Dec. 16 it has opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. Beacon has now opened...
Here's a look at 14 senior living options in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
Belmont Lakeway offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. (Courtesy Belmont Lakeway) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Lake Travis-Westlake area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is non-comprehensive. Key:. Independent living communities cater to older adults with...
Austin-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand grows throughout Central Texas
P. Terry’s flies in beef from California and potatoes from Idaho for its burgers and fries. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand) When P. Terry’s Burger Stand first opened in 2005 as a drive-thru with a walk-up window on Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, owners Patrick and Kathy Terry aimed to offer all-natural American burgers and fries as fast food with an eye on better quality.
McLaughlin and Whaley Educational Services to open in Cedar Park in January
McLaughlin and Whaley Educational Services will be located at 600 S. Bell Blvd., Ste. 16, Cedar Park. (Courtesy Pexels) Education center McLaughlin and Whaley Educational Services is slated to open Jan. 23 with a family open house scheduled for Jan. 21. Run by a network of certified public educators, the...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0