Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries

The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 13 dining features from Georgetown

Brix and Ale launched a new fall 2022 menu. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 13 restaurants in the Georgetown area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year. January: Juan & Lupe’s Kitchen: Family-run restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin's 2022 in review

Here are some photos from a few of the year's biggest stories, including downtown Austin's changing skyline, tornadoes in Round Rock, the Austin Police Department's newest cadet class and Tesla's completed gigafactory. (Jay Jones, Falcon Sky Photography/Community Impact) For the final episode of the Austin Breakdown in 2022, Olivia sits...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city

Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City sales tax revenue described as a roller coaster since 2020

According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the total sales tax collection in fiscal year 2021-22 has increased by 6.1%. (Community Impact staff) Sales tax revenue for the city of New Braunfels has gone through a bit of a roller coaster ride, from a period of economic resilience during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to other factors this year causing a fall in revenue, city officials said.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility

The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels

The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Chinese bistro and bar now open in Lakeway

Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December at 1700 N. RM 620, Ste. 110, Austin. The bistro serves different varieties of Chinese-style food, including egg rolls, fried...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand grows throughout Central Texas

P. Terry’s flies in beef from California and potatoes from Idaho for its burgers and fries. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand) When P. Terry’s Burger Stand first opened in 2005 as a drive-thru with a walk-up window on Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, owners Patrick and Kathy Terry aimed to offer all-natural American burgers and fries as fast food with an eye on better quality.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

