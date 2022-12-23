Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Water line break damages Union Gospel; Others reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Union Gospel Mission has been severely damaged by a water main break, the mission’s marketing coordinator Elly Heckel said. Heckel said the water main break happened Monday night in the building at 701 E. 8th St. which includes the women’s and children’s shelter and the thrift store.
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police searching for Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for help to identify a robbery suspect. The Rapid City Police Department said a casino at 2730 W. Main Street was robbed at 2 a.m. on Dec. 24. A man entered the casino and demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
KEVN
A quiet final week of 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arctic air made a quick return last night, but will be out of here later today as southerly winds return to the area. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with some spots hitting the 50s...
KEVN
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
KELOLAND TV
Shelters set up for stranded motorists in western SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several crashes were reported from the white-out conditions on Wednesday, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Several shelters have been opened for stranded drivers in New Underwood and Wall. Officials say some had to be rescued from roads between Wall and Rapid City last night. Officials believe everyone has been accounted for.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
dakotanewsnow.com
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Clipper system/winds exit overnight; Warming begins Tuesday: Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 25
A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
dakotafreepress.com
Mercury Contamination Closes Lead-Deadwood High School
Lead-Deadwood High School students got three extra days of Christmas break last week thanks to mercury, a knucklehead, and the EPA:. Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
county17.com
Christmas holiday warm-up is here
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Positive temperatures, that’s the story of the forecast for the coming week and a relief for Wyoming residents who spent much of last week deep in the negatives. And it’s not just positive temperatures, it’s double-digit positive temperatures. The National Weather Service in Rapid City,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Peak Motion Physical Therapy receives new owner
SPEARFISH — In August, Peak Motion Physical Therapy in Spearfish and Sundance, Wyo., received a new owner; Dr. Erin Fielder. Fielder has been an employee of the business since December 2021.
hillcityprevailernews.com
Mother and daughter team rescue Ruby
Keystone residents have all seen the posters for Ruby dog. They were posted everywhere on trees, on light poles and at the town library. People saw a picture of a beautiful boxer pitbull mix with the name Ruby and a reward for $5,000 if found. That number seemed astronomical to most people.
newscenter1.tv
Barre Forte offers workouts for everyone
Barre Forte is a fitness center in Rapid City that specializes in a barre format, which is lightweight, small movements and low impact. Heidi Pullman is the owner, and she says it’s great for anyone with an injury and it’s safe all the way through pregnancy. “And we...
