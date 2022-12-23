Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
Utility crews continue working through icy conditions to restore power in Vermont
At 2 p.m. on Monday, there were 1,327 customers affected in Washington County, 1,151 in Orange County and 585 in Chittenden County after what weather experts have dubbed one of the worst storms in recent history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Utility crews continue working through icy conditions to restore power in Vermont.
NECN
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
WCAX
Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
WCAX
Storm ends but travel headaches linger as some still wait to get home
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are still dealing with the impacts of that dangerous storm. There weren’t any delays coming or going from the Burlington International Airport by Monday evening, but some people are still just trying to get home for the holidays. “My mom was very sad,”...
montpelierbridge.org
WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed
It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
WMUR.com
Some Granite Staters still without power after three days
MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below
Some 35,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning after plunging temperatures made for tricky travel overnight, including white-out conditions on the state’s busiest highways. Some roads remained partially closed Saturday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below.
WCAX
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
WCAX
WCAX 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' 2022
Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. Power crews working around the clock to get the lights back on, as temperatures snap to bitter cold. Reminding Vermonters...
Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas
CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
Addison Independent
High winds lash Vermont, downing power lines and closing roads
Addison County, like much of the rest of Vermont, is dealing with a big wind storm on Friday and bracing for icy weather conditions later today. Town of Middlebury Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley at noon noted that the winds would be dying down but urged everyone to take care as the storm progressed.
wabi.tv
For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve
DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
WMUR.com
Flood warning in effect for eastern, southeastern New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The severe thunderstorm warning is over. Stay tuned for updates. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for east-central and southeastern New Hampshire until 6:15 p.m. as a sharp cold front on the back side of the powerful storm hitting New Hampshire swipes through. The warning...
WCAX
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
