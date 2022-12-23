‘True holiday spirit:’ Cobb County officer recognized for act of kindness
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County officer is giving back this holiday season with his random act of kindness.
It’s the season of giving and Officer Withers noticed a man who needed a place to stay warm and out the cold for Thursday night.
Withers used his own money to buy the man a hotel room and provided him a hot meal.
“This act of service warmed the hearts of us all. Great job Officer Withers for your heartfelt act of service,” the Cobb County Police Department said.
