‘True holiday spirit:’ Cobb County officer recognized for act of kindness

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County officer is giving back this holiday season with his random act of kindness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s the season of giving and Officer Withers noticed a man who needed a place to stay warm and out the cold for Thursday night.

Withers used his own money to buy the man a hotel room and provided him a hot meal.

“This act of service warmed the hearts of us all. Great job Officer Withers for your heartfelt act of service,” the Cobb County Police Department said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group