Cobb County, GA

‘True holiday spirit:’ Cobb County officer recognized for act of kindness

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County officer is giving back this holiday season with his random act of kindness.

It’s the season of giving and Officer Withers noticed a man who needed a place to stay warm and out the cold for Thursday night.

Withers used his own money to buy the man a hotel room and provided him a hot meal.

“This act of service warmed the hearts of us all. Great job Officer Withers for your heartfelt act of service,” the Cobb County Police Department said.

