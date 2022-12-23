Read full article on original website
Group seeks more state funding for mental health services
(St. Paul, MN) -- A coalition of over 40 groups plans to ask the legislature for part of the state's massive surplus to beef up funding for mental health services in Minnesota. Sue Abderholden with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota says most people struggled with mental health in some way during the pandemic, especially children and young people. She says there's greater awareness of the problem and hopefully a commitment to address it. The Mental Health Legislative Network says it's assembling a series of bills to address issues related to the 9-8-8 crisis line, education, criminal justice, health insurance parity, housing, employment and a number of other areas.
Twin Cities Salvation Army far behind it's bellringing goal
(Roseville, MN) -- Officials with the Twin Cities Salvation Army say the organization is "significantly behind" its 2022 Christmas fundraising goal. The organization says it is short of its two-million dollar goal by one-point-eight million dollars. The year-end campaign amounts to more than 60-percent of the group's annual revenue. Its one million dollar donation matching campaign ends Saturday.
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
DFLers setting priorities for upcoming session
(St. Paul, MN) -- DFL lawmakers are setting priorities as the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene. Democrats will control the House and Senate for the first time in eight years. The majority gives DFL legislators power to decide how to use a 17-point-six billion dollar projected budget surplus. The legislative session will open January 3rd. Legalizing recreational cannabis will likely be proposed.
Walz to be inaugurated next Monday, followed by start of 2023 Legislative Session
(St. Paul MN-) One week from today (Mon), Governor Tim Walz is sworn-in for his second term in office and the next day, the 2023 legislative session begins. The governor, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha will each take the oath at a ticketed ceremony late morning into early afternoon at the Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, followed by a public open house (2pm) at the State Capitol. The day after, January 3rd at high noon, the opening gavels come down in the Minnesota House and Senate. Democrats having a trifecta, controlling the governor's office and both chambers of the legislature. Lawmakers come into the session with a record-breaking budget surplus of nearly 18 billion dollars.
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 3:12PM CST until December 25 at 10:00AM CST by NWS
..WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
