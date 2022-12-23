(St. Paul MN-) One week from today (Mon), Governor Tim Walz is sworn-in for his second term in office and the next day, the 2023 legislative session begins. The governor, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha will each take the oath at a ticketed ceremony late morning into early afternoon at the Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, followed by a public open house (2pm) at the State Capitol. The day after, January 3rd at high noon, the opening gavels come down in the Minnesota House and Senate. Democrats having a trifecta, controlling the governor's office and both chambers of the legislature. Lawmakers come into the session with a record-breaking budget surplus of nearly 18 billion dollars.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO