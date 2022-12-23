ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

Douglas County authorities warn of scammers posing as water and sewer technicians

By Jonathan O'Brien
 4 days ago
(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga.) — Prompted by a social media post, Douglas County officials are warning of scammers posing as water supply technicians and gaining entry to neighbors’ homes.

The post shows a man on a scooter, and says he’s going door-to-door claiming to be with the water department, and that he needs to run a test. Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority spokeswoman Lyndsey Sargent said that’s not the case.

“There’s just so many ways to misrepresent yourself,” she said.

She added that their staff would never show up without calling first, and they always have a proper employee ID. “If something seems fishy, you can always tell them that you’ll call the water department and make sure everything is okay.”

Atlanta, GA
