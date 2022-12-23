Margaret Joan Ashburn, 85, Paynesville, MN – formally of DeGraff and Benson, passed peacefully away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at her home under the care of CentraCare Hospice. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, MN. A private family interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is in charge of the arrangements.

PAYNESVILLE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO