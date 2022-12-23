ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
NILES, MI
Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up

GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
Woman, 23, shot and killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed late Monday, Dec. 26, on the city’s Southwest Side. The victim’s name has not been released. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. inside a house on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue, Grand Rapids police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Drivers Escaped Injury but Passenger Hospitalized in Head-On Crash on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – A 36-year-old Holland woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Brad Bennett, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakewood Boulevard near Roost Road around 3:30 PM. That was where a 51-year-old Holland man, driving a pickup truck westbound, crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV head on, driven by a 39-year-old Holland man. While both drivers were not hurt, the woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, sustained non-life threatening injuries and had to be taken to a undisclosed “local hospital” for treatment.
HOLLAND, MI
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County

Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
