wtvbam.com
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
abc57.com
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
Three dogs die in Battle Creek house fire
Three dogs died in a house fire in Battle Creek on Christmas Eve.
Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
Fire Ravages A Rural Battle Creek Farmhouse Killing Three Pets
It was during the blizzard that crossed Southwest Michigan over the Holiday weekend, that a tragic fire struck a rural Battle Creek farmhouse, on Christmas Eve, killing three dogs that were trapped inside. The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched at 12:36 PM, Saturday afternoon, and as they approached the...
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
Woman, 23, shot and killed in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed late Monday, Dec. 26, on the city’s Southwest Side. The victim’s name has not been released. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. inside a house on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue, Grand Rapids police said.
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
Christmas package containing frankincense and myrrh prompts bomb squad investigation
JACKSON, MI – A bomb squad technician was called to a Jackson home to check a suspicious package that was later revealed to contain religious gifts for the Christmas holiday. Police were called Saturday, Dec. 24, to a home in the 1200 block of W. Washington Avenue for a...
Roads cleared after multiple pileups on I-94, drivers warned
Roads have been cleared after multiple vehicle pileups took place Friday on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan, between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. Officials are still asking motorists to take caution while driving. Visibility is expected to worsen as we head into the evening hours. Michigan State Police Fifth District...
Parts of I-96 shutdown for nearly an hour after jackknifed semi crashes in white out conditions
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Parts of I-96 were shut down for nearly an hour Friday morning after a jackknifed semi crashed near M-6. There was no report of injuries during this accident. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. and the freeway was reopened just before...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
whtc.com
Drivers Escaped Injury but Passenger Hospitalized in Head-On Crash on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – A 36-year-old Holland woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Brad Bennett, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakewood Boulevard near Roost Road around 3:30 PM. That was where a 51-year-old Holland man, driving a pickup truck westbound, crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV head on, driven by a 39-year-old Holland man. While both drivers were not hurt, the woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, sustained non-life threatening injuries and had to be taken to a undisclosed “local hospital” for treatment.
95.3 MNC
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County
Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
MLive
