NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Warehouse District, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District that left a 29-year-old man dead Tuesday mornng. Police responded to a report of shots fire in the 300 block of Julia Street at around 8:40 a.m. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he died.
WWL-TV
Car fire causes huge smoke plume over New Orleans East
Firefighters said two cars and tires that appeared to have been illegally dumped were set on fire. Multiple fire trucks were on the scene.
Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day
Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
One dead, another in custody after Christmas night drunk driving crash
A Raceland man is facing vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and other charges after a crash that put him in the hospital and left his passenger dead.
WDSU
NOPD Investigating accident on I-10 involving overturned vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — Update: All lanes are now open to traffic. ===================================================================. All three lates on Interstate 10 East at the high-rise have been shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates an accident with injury. Police say there is an overturned vehicle and several other vehicles involved.
houmatimes.com
Impaired Driver Arrested Following Fatal Crash on Hwy. 308 Which Killed Passenger
On December 25, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard. The crash claimed the life of a passenger whose identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. The preliminary investigation...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-10 lanes
A traffic accident has shut down three lanes on 1-10 East at the High-rise after a multi-vehicle crash.
Man flies off expressway, found dead in Superdome parking lot
Cops say a crash sent a motorcyclist plunging to his death Thursday night in New Orleans. “The driver was ejected from his motorcycle and flew off the elevated expressway landing in a Superdome parking lot,” according to a news release.
Christmas morning crash on I-10 kills two men
Two men are dead and other individuals were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on I-10.
Motorcyclist dies after collision sends him off elevated expressway
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. No further details are available at this time.
NOLA.com
Two drivers, two victims in fatal Interstate 10 hit and run, NOPD says
Two men died early Sunday morning in a wreck involving four different vehicles while the victims were standing on westbound Interstate 10 in downtown New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department says two drivers in separate vehicles each killed one of the victims, and the first driver fled. Police are calling the incident a hit and run, though no charges are being filed for now.
fox8live.com
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
WDSU
Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
NOLA.com
Two killed, four injured in Lower 9th Ward shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and four were injured after an overnight shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans Police said early Monday. The shooting was reported in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to police. A 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were...
WDSU
Family of Dillan Burton remembers the 7-year-old one year after she was shot and killed in Algiers
Dillan Burton's memory is still very much alive. For her mother, Maquisha Burton, not a day goes by when her daughter is not in her thoughts. Burton said, "Me, my family and friends just wanted to come out to remember her. And let her know, she's not forgotten." On Dec....
wbrz.com
Two killed, four injured in New Orleans shooting involving multiple teenagers
NEW ORLEANS - Two people died and four were injured in a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans early Monday morning. According to WWL-TV, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m., and two victims—a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female—were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators...
WWL-TV
Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from vehicle on Highway 90
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an accident on Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Thursday night. NOPD officials say a male victim riding a motorcycle crashed and was flung from the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m.. EMS arrived and declared the rider dead on the scene.
WWL-TV
NOPD investigating fatal crash that kills two men
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating what they're referring to as a hit and run that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 just before the Canal Street exit. NOPD officials say two men stopped in the left lane on I-10 for unknown reasons. The man whose age is unknown was standing outside a stopped Kia, while the 39-year-old man was standing outside a Dodge Challenger.
Hit and run leaves two people dead on I-10 Christmas morning
New Orleans Police say there was a hit And run early Christmas morning that left a 39-year-old man and an unknown man dead on the interstate. “The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 A.M., on Interstate-10 right before the Canal Street Exit
