ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Warehouse District, police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District that left a 29-year-old man dead Tuesday mornng. Police responded to a report of shots fire in the 300 block of Julia Street at around 8:40 a.m. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day

Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

NOPD Investigating accident on I-10 involving overturned vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — Update: All lanes are now open to traffic. ===================================================================. All three lates on Interstate 10 East at the high-rise have been shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates an accident with injury. Police say there is an overturned vehicle and several other vehicles involved.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Two drivers, two victims in fatal Interstate 10 hit and run, NOPD says

Two men died early Sunday morning in a wreck involving four different vehicles while the victims were standing on westbound Interstate 10 in downtown New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department says two drivers in separate vehicles each killed one of the victims, and the first driver fled. Police are calling the incident a hit and run, though no charges are being filed for now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-TV

Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from vehicle on Highway 90

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an accident on Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Thursday night. NOPD officials say a male victim riding a motorcycle crashed and was flung from the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m.. EMS arrived and declared the rider dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD investigating fatal crash that kills two men

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating what they're referring to as a hit and run that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 just before the Canal Street exit. NOPD officials say two men stopped in the left lane on I-10 for unknown reasons. The man whose age is unknown was standing outside a stopped Kia, while the 39-year-old man was standing outside a Dodge Challenger.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy