Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

Mummers Parade pics from the 1970s, complete with Confederate flag

In the year of the U.S. bicentennial, more than 16,000 Mummers strutted down Broad Street as Philly’s famous New Year’s parade celebrated its 75th anniversary. The event was held three days late, after weather forced its postponement twice in a row for the first time in history (it’s happened a few times since then, per a String Band database).
CBS Philly

Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.  8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
CBS Philly

Hundreds of people attend Christmas Eve masses in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass."Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said. Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica. "We're recording the game, and my one son is...
WDBJ7.com

ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
NBC Philadelphia

PPA's Late Christmas Gift to You: Free Philly Street Parking

How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!. Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free. That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
fox29.com

Philadelphia sees the arrival of 2 more buses of migrants from Texas

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city officials greeted two more buses of migrants from Texas Saturday morning. Officials say 99 passengers were on board the buses, which arrived at 30th Street Station. RELATED COVERAGE:. More than a dozen buses have come to Philadelphia since Texas Governor Gregg Abbott started filling them with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

