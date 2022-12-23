Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
billypenn.com
What’s with the mayoral orange?; Asylum-seekers keep arriving; Experiencing art via scent | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Orange is relatively unusual for political campaigns, but nearly a third of the candidates for Philly mayor have embraced the bold hue. Cherelle Parker,...
billypenn.com
Mummers Parade pics from the 1970s, complete with Confederate flag
In the year of the U.S. bicentennial, more than 16,000 Mummers strutted down Broad Street as Philly’s famous New Year’s parade celebrated its 75th anniversary. The event was held three days late, after weather forced its postponement twice in a row for the first time in history (it’s happened a few times since then, per a String Band database).
Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family. 8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
Southwest Meltdown: Frustrations mount for stranded travelers in Philadelphia, across country
Southwest, the world's largest low-cost airline, does not partner with other airlines, so passengers can not be rebooked on other flights, leaving people stranded.
billypenn.com
Test your local knowledge with the latest Philly news and history trivia quiz
Once a month, Billy Penn invites Philly to join us for a live trivia night, each time at a different bar or restaurant, where you can test your local knowledge and get to know your neighbors. Our most recent BP Quizzo was hosted at Hawthornes Beer Cafe in Bella Vista,...
southarkansassun.com
A body discovered in freezer with bag hanging over it and a bloody knife beside in Philadelphia
According to an article published by Petrillo (2022) via CBS Philadelphia, a body was discovered at a residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue on Friday, December 23. As per the family members, when they went to the house to check on other relatives, they found something and alerted the police.
Hundreds of people attend Christmas Eve masses in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass."Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said. Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica. "We're recording the game, and my one son is...
Church in Strawberry Mansion goes up in flames: Officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A church in Strawberry Mansion went up in flames Saturday night, fire officials say. Starlight Holiness Church on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue caught fire around 8 p.m.Officials say the fire was placed under control around 9:45 p.m.There were no reports of injuries.
Christmas bailouts by Meek Mill, bail funds bring Philadelphians home for the holiday
For a handful of Philadelphia residents facing the prospect of Christmas in jail, two mass bailout initiatives in recent days — including one by the rapper and reform advocate Meek Mill — brought a welcome surprise: the chance to get home for the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund...
morethanthecurve.com
The Philadelphia Inquirer has story of two Plymouth Whitemarsh graduates who refound each other later in life
The Philadelphia Inquirer has an article about two Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduates, Carryl LaPrairie & Walt List III, who dated and got engaged early in life but decided against marriage. Life took them in different directions and now decades later they reconnected and married.
WDBJ7.com
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
‘Considered last if considered at all’: Stop and frisk’s impact on Black women and co-victims of violence
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. For artist and activist Zarinah Lomax, Philadelphians are “trying to take measures in their hands because there’s such a level of atrocity in our city.”
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.
NBC Philadelphia
PPA's Late Christmas Gift to You: Free Philly Street Parking
How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!. Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free. That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall...
Publisher Sherri Darden is providing Black media coverage for Philadelphia
Sherri Darden believes encouraging Black and Brown people to aspire to do more by showing them they can. In 2017, the Philadelphia-based entrepreneur converted a community newspaper to a media platform that has a weekly radio program, the Inside Scoop; as well as three publications, ScoopUSA Media, ScoopDigital and ScoopVIZION.
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Homicide in Trenton
December 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton,…
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
fox29.com
Philadelphia sees the arrival of 2 more buses of migrants from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city officials greeted two more buses of migrants from Texas Saturday morning. Officials say 99 passengers were on board the buses, which arrived at 30th Street Station. RELATED COVERAGE:. More than a dozen buses have come to Philadelphia since Texas Governor Gregg Abbott started filling them with...
