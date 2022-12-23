Read full article on original website
Fourth straight morning below freezing; signs of a warming trend
Jacksonville, Fl — Today is our fourth consecutive below-freezing morning - not since January of 2018 have we had a streak of cold this long. But Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it won’t be as cold today, with sunshine and temperatures into the upper 50s.
News4Jax.com
Winter wonderland: SnapJAX users show the beauty of a hard freeze
We just had the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville and all around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia families shared just how beautiful the bitter cold could be. SnapJAX users uploaded photos of icicles, frost and frozen birdbaths from their areas. If you’d like to share your icy photos...
JAX Airport sees 20+ canceled flights for 3 straight days due to winter storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The weather outside is frightful in a large portion of the U.S., causing a 'snowball' effect on flights getting in to and out of JAX. Twenty flight cancellations Saturday, 20 more on Christmas and at least 20 more Monday. Leaving folks stranded, and a lot of...
News4Jax.com
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
JAX airport to travelers: Parking lots full, consider being dropped off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parking is at a premium at the Jacksonville International Airport on the day after Christmas. The airport tweeted the following information about parking:. The Daily Garage and Economy Lots 1 and 3 are currently full. There is limited availability in Economy Lot 2 and the Daily...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Grounds preparing pre-security space at Jacksonville International Airport
Southern Grounds Coffee is building-out in the pre-security area at Jacksonville International Airport. The city issued a permit Dec. 22 for Auld & White Constructors LLC to renovate almost 2,000 square feet of space at a project cost of $300,000. C&S Companies of Orlando is the architect. It is Jacksonville-based...
News4Jax.com
Tuesday is the busiest travel day of the holiday season, AAA predicts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA has predicted that Tuesday would be the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA projects nearly 113 million people will travel from December 23 to January 2, closing in on pre-pandemic numbers. Southwest Airlines canceled two-thirds of its flights Tuesday. That’s 2,400 from coast...
fernandinaobserver.com
Commentary: What’s the Risk at Jasmine Street? And Why is it a Mystery?
Somehow, on July 11, the Jasmine Street beach access and some other inland water bodies in Nassau County were put on what’s called the state’s “303(d) Impaired List.” This apparently was done without a phone call or official notice sent to the city or county. Now,...
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Feeding Northeast Florida investing $20 million in Northwest Jacksonville
Feeding Northeast Florida, a food bank that serves Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties, is preparing to build-out a warehouse it bought a year ago in Northwest Jacksonville. “It will be a perfect home for us,” said CEO Susan King. “We have been working...
News4Jax.com
It’s the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, but it will be in the 70s by next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The low on Christmas morning Sunday was 20 degrees, the coldest since Jan. 11, 2010, when the morning low was 17 degrees. This cold stretch will last three more days until Wednesday morning and make the Top 10 coldest five days in Jacksonville’s 151 years of recorded weather history.
Clay County weather forecast: When will freezing temperatures end?
Freezing temperatures stretched across the nation, including Northeast Florida.Photo bySAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) A freeze watch is in effect for eastern Clay County until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures, the weather service said.
Orange Park apartment fire; officials say two people were brought to local hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — At 7:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Clay County Fire Rescue tweeted that crews were responding to a fire at a residential structure. The fire took place at 400 Bentwood Ln. People were told to avoid the area. It has been confirmed by Clay County...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Now On Level 1 Snow Advisory
UNION COUNTY – Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton downgraded the snow emergency in Union County to a Level 1 Snow Advisory Christmas Day at 11 a.m., this after winter storm Elliott cut an 800-mile swath through the United States, dumping a significant amount of snow and coughing up 50-MPH wind gusts locally, which prompted Sheriff Patton to declare a Level 3 Snow Emergency Friday. Roads remain hazardous, with blowing snow, icy conditions and bone-chilling temperatures and motorists are encouraged to take the necessary precautions.
News4Jax.com
2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in Orange Park, according to a spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at a home on Bentwood Lane. The spokesperson could not specify the condition of the two patients who were hospitalized.
News4Jax.com
Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
News4Jax.com
White squirrels, Casanova Killer, sago palm dangers: The digital features that fascinated you in 2022
From white squirrels and poisoned puppies to a Jacksonville serial killer and local entrepreneurs, our News4JAX.com team worked hard this year to showcase a variety of special content for our digital audience. Beyond these special features, we also provided important lists to help you out all year long, including back-to-school...
2news.com
House Fire on Companion Court Started by Candle, Crews Say
Fire crews say a candle accidentally started a house fire on Companion Court on Christmas evening. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say two adults were treated for burns after the in incident. Four people in total, including two children were displaced from the home.
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
Springfield business experiences total loss after building burns down on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Marshall is working to find out if the record cold weather had any role in a fire that destroyed a local business Christmas Eve. JFRD crews went into the building to start off with and confirmed there were no people or...
