Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Winter wonderland: SnapJAX users show the beauty of a hard freeze

We just had the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville and all around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia families shared just how beautiful the bitter cold could be. SnapJAX users uploaded photos of icicles, frost and frozen birdbaths from their areas. If you’d like to share your icy photos...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tuesday is the busiest travel day of the holiday season, AAA predicts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA has predicted that Tuesday would be the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA projects nearly 113 million people will travel from December 23 to January 2, closing in on pre-pandemic numbers. Southwest Airlines canceled two-thirds of its flights Tuesday. That’s 2,400 from coast...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County weather forecast: When will freezing temperatures end?

Freezing temperatures stretched across the nation, including Northeast Florida.Photo bySAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) A freeze watch is in effect for eastern Clay County until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures, the weather service said.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Now On Level 1 Snow Advisory

UNION COUNTY – Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton downgraded the snow emergency in Union County to a Level 1 Snow Advisory Christmas Day at 11 a.m., this after winter storm Elliott cut an 800-mile swath through the United States, dumping a significant amount of snow and coughing up 50-MPH wind gusts locally, which prompted Sheriff Patton to declare a Level 3 Snow Emergency Friday. Roads remain hazardous, with blowing snow, icy conditions and bone-chilling temperatures and motorists are encouraged to take the necessary precautions.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
News4Jax.com

2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in Orange Park, according to a spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at a home on Bentwood Lane. The spokesperson could not specify the condition of the two patients who were hospitalized.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
2news.com

House Fire on Companion Court Started by Candle, Crews Say

Fire crews say a candle accidentally started a house fire on Companion Court on Christmas evening. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say two adults were treated for burns after the in incident. Four people in total, including two children were displaced from the home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

