Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes

CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Shore News Network

$25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH – A Richmond Heights man won $25,000 this week playing the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5. Harshil Patel of Richmond Heights won $25,000. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Patel will receive $18,000.   Coventry Food Market, located at 2780 Mayfield Rd in Cleveland Heights, sold the winning ticket. Pick 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm. The post $25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

'I just love to see them smile': Teacher, friend organize annual toy drive for Cleveland students

CLEVELAND — For the past few years, two friends from childhood work together to ensure a class of first graders in Cleveland have a holiday season to remember. Shelby Colón and Megan Coleman have been friends since art class in high school. The two now live just a quick drive away from one another in Eastlake and Mentor, respectively. Colón went on to become a first grade teacher at Metro Catholic School in Cleveland, while Coleman has her own business as a hairstylist.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nini Media

$5.25 Million Paid to Former Ohio Prisoner for Wrongful Murder Conviction - Elkins Clarence

Wrongly imprisoned for years, now free, Clarence Elkins seeks relief from his PTSDPhoto byKosich's Korner. When Melinda Elkins' husband was convicted of killing her mother four years ago, she refused to believe it was true. She thinks she has a compelling reason. She testified that Clarence A. Elkins was home with her in Magnolia at the time, 30 miles away from the crime scene in Barberton, an Akron suburb. But Melinda Elkins said no one believed her.
BARBERTON, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy shot in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car Tuesday morning. Garfield Heights police were called out to the 13500 block of Christine Ave. around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the teenager inside a parked vehicle.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

