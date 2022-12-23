Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Yahoo Sports
GlenOak, Malvern boys basketball teams move to 8-0; Canton South outlasts Northwest in OT
Tuesday's highlights from Stark County-area high school sports. GLENOAK 77, OLMSTED FALLS 63 Reese Zerger totaled 15 points to pace four Golden Eagles in double-figure scoring as host GlenOak moved to 8-0 on the season. Kenny Scott scored 13 points, while Ja'Corey Lipkins and Ben Davis added 12 points each...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $100,000 hits Classic Lotto KICKER: See where the lucky ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Check your tickets!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. There is a new lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto kicker worth $100,000 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Ohio...
Man indicted for vandalizing Cleveland Browns' playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium appears in court
CLEVELAND — The man indicted for breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium in November and damaging the field with his vehicle, was arraigned Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. A judge set a personal bond at $2,500 for 21-year-old Anthony O'Neal. O’Neal was indicted on charges of vandalism and breaking...
Cause of death for Princeton University student from Euclid ruled suicide
PRINCETON, N.J. — The death of a Princeton University student from Euclid, Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Education Station: The real deal on attending college while in high school
OHIO, USA — Earning college credit while still in high school can be a great way to get a jump start on higher learning. Plenty of students do it, but how easy or difficult is the process? To start, taking college courses as a high school student not only gets a few college classes out of the way early, but can save you some major money.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes
CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
$25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH – A Richmond Heights man won $25,000 this week playing the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5. Harshil Patel of Richmond Heights won $25,000. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Patel will receive $18,000. Coventry Food Market, located at 2780 Mayfield Rd in Cleveland Heights, sold the winning ticket. Pick 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm. The post $25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service.
'I just love to see them smile': Teacher, friend organize annual toy drive for Cleveland students
CLEVELAND — For the past few years, two friends from childhood work together to ensure a class of first graders in Cleveland have a holiday season to remember. Shelby Colón and Megan Coleman have been friends since art class in high school. The two now live just a quick drive away from one another in Eastlake and Mentor, respectively. Colón went on to become a first grade teacher at Metro Catholic School in Cleveland, while Coleman has her own business as a hairstylist.
$5.25 Million Paid to Former Ohio Prisoner for Wrongful Murder Conviction - Elkins Clarence
Wrongly imprisoned for years, now free, Clarence Elkins seeks relief from his PTSDPhoto byKosich's Korner. When Melinda Elkins' husband was convicted of killing her mother four years ago, she refused to believe it was true. She thinks she has a compelling reason. She testified that Clarence A. Elkins was home with her in Magnolia at the time, 30 miles away from the crime scene in Barberton, an Akron suburb. But Melinda Elkins said no one believed her.
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits Wyne Tasting Bar in Cleveland's Gordon Square
CLEVELAND — Opened in October in Gordan Square, Wyne Tasting Bar features a retail space, a lounge and 32 varieties to sample. 3News Meteorologist Jason Mikell met up with owner Belinda Klein to check it out for himself. "Where I come from, [back] home in Australia, wine bars and...
Earle B. Turner treats kids with free 'Avatar' tickets after deadly shooting
Earle B. Turner pays for Avatar tickets for 20 kids at the recreation center after a deadly shooting earlier this month. Turner hopes this will restore confidence in the neighborhood.
Mayor Dan Horrigan, Akron City Council to reopen applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, himself and Akron City Council will reopen the application for the new Citizens' Police Oversight Board. “The creation of this Board has been a long time coming to Akron and I'm looking forward to seeing the...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy shot in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car Tuesday morning. Garfield Heights police were called out to the 13500 block of Christine Ave. around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the teenager inside a parked vehicle.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
Restorative Justice: Medina man's journey to self-healing and paying it forward
MEDINA, Ohio — Sometimes, to find inner peace, you have to appreciate your surroundings, find reasons to smile, and embrace the commotion. It's something 52-year-old Richard Swiger lives by every day. He lives on a 5 1/2-acre property in Medina, rich with farm animals, produce, and forest. "We have...
