'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
'TÁR' Is Actually a Horror Movie
Audiences around the world have been captivated by Lydia Tár's story. Her fall from grace has led to interesting discussions, ranging from cancel-culture to the abuse of professional power dynamics, and even resulted in a mass of memes. However, writer/director Todd Field's film may not be as literal as it seems. There are a few hints at the beginning of the film to suggest that TÁR is essentially a surrealist ghost story, like the screams from The Blair Witch Project or the presence of a ghost hidden on the edges of the screen. On the surface it appears that Lydia has it all figured out; however she conceals a lot of her inner demons. Despite her best efforts to avoid her past, she finds herself haunted by it, running full force in an attempt to escape her misdeeds. At the start of the film's final act, Lydia descends a dark staircase into a world that looks similar to her own, but is slightly different. It is as if her nightmare has come to life in this new world. She is caught up in the consequences of her malice, knocked off her pedestal, stripped of her acclaim, and branded a monster.
How Steven Spielberg’s Advice Turned ‘Gremlins’ From Straight-Up Horror Into a Holiday Classic
With the arrival of the Christmas season, so begins the time when film lovers start rewatching their favorite holiday classics. Many of the usual names make this list, like It’s a Wonderful Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Elf. There’s also more edgy content such as the slasher Black Christmas and the much argued about Die Hard (yes, it is a Christmas movie). Another title, one that leans more traditional but with a more tense structure, is Joe Dante’s Gremlins from 1984. It’s regarded as a family friendly classic, loved by nostalgic parents and children alike, but it's also filled with many frightening images, and is one of the boundary pushing PG films responsible for creating the PG-13 rating.
The 10 Best TV Series of 2022, According To Reddit
The year is almost over, but there are still many more movies and TV series to watch. With something new coming out every week, it takes time to sit down and decide what to occupy all your free time with. Luckily, people on Reddit voted in several threads on r/television, where users asked for people's favorite shows of 2022.
'There Will Be Blood' Is a Stronger Drama Because It's So Funny
What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.
'The Pale Blue Eye': Scott Cooper on the Evolution of His Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story
When one thinks about Edgar Allan Poe, odds are, they’re not picturing a warm and witty young man with a big heart and passion for poetry. But, that’s how the literary iconic is presented in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s The Pale Blue Eye because the film is an Edgar Allan Poe origin story.
'That '90s Show' Behind the Scenes Video Teases Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith's 1995 Style
For those of us excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin when That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, we know no trip to the Forman basement would be complete without a couple of the Formans themselves. For the new series, That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, who in the new series have their teenage grandaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) come spend the summer with them. Before they know it, the empty nesters once again have their basement full with an ecclectic gang of Point Place teenagers.
'The Marvels' Composer Laura Karpman Teases New Score and Iman Vellani's Performance
Earlier this year, viewers were introduced to the MCU's version of Kamala Khan in her self-titled series Ms. Marvel, played in delightful fashion by Iman Vellani. While the show itself ended with most of the loose ends tied up — save for one big revelation accompanied by a very familiar motif. In typical Marvel fashion, however, the season finale also came with it's very own post-credits scene, featuring none other than Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) who unexpectedly finds herself in Kamala's room, while Kamala herself has just vanished.
Jerrod Carmichael's Best Performances Ranked, From ‘Neighbors’ to ‘Rothaniel’
5. Jimmy - 'Transformers: The Last Knight’ (2017) Carmichael provides much-needed comic relief in the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise. His character, Jimmy, gets unknowingly dragged along into the action by Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). In an interview with Collider back in 2017, Carmichael discussed what it was like working with Michael Bay and filmmaking on that massive scale. His role was small, but he got to work alongside actors like Anthony Hopkins and Stanley Tucci, so that’s a win. Suffice it to say, action franchises were not his forte, as he hasn’t been in one since.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Says Goodbye in Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video
2022 was one of the best years the horror genre has seen in a very long time. This year saw the return of many beloved franchises, new slasher darlings, and major box office success stories. However, one of the most divisive films to come out of this genre in 2022 was Halloween Ends. This conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga had the widest range of opinions a film has seen since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been a couple of months now and, with the dust finally settling on Michael’s coffin, Halloween Ends is making its way to Blu-ray this week. In preparation for the release, Universal has dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at the film highlighting Jamie Lee Curtis’ legacy as Laurie Strode.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Creators Explain the First Witcher [Exclusive]
[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.]Besides explaining what happened during the event known as Conjunction of the Spheres, The Witcher: Blood Origin also reveals the identity of the first prototype Witcher, who was an enhanced warrior long before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) became the White Wolf. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub, executive producers Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich discuss how far back they decided who would be this warrior and how things changed during development.
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson is "Pissed Off" About Including ‘Knives Out’ in Sequel’s Title
Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion received a limited theatrical release on November 23 and a month later, on December 23, was released to a wider global audience on Netflix. Glass Onion saw the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the world’s greatest detective and a character Craig first originated in 2019’s smash hit, Knives Out. Glass Onion is, for all intents and purposes, a Knives Out sequel. However, beyond Craig’s return, there is no other connection to the original film…well, except in the full title, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. As it turns out, Johnson is not too happy about that.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Ending Explained: Of Poets, Prophecies, and Perilous Plans
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel still leaves many untied threads the main series will definitely explore in the future. The spinoff prequel tells the story of the Seven, a group of heroes who band together to defeat the Golden Empire and end up causing the Conjunction of the Spheres, so Blood Origin already helps to explain the estate of the Continent during the main series. However, the spinoff also introduced new characters that’ll return for The Witcher, probably in Season 3.
'Mafia Mamma': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Will Mafia Mamma be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?. There has been no shortage of mobster films over the years, and because of that genre's popularity, there's also no shortage of mobster film parodies. Many of these films and shows offer their own spin on the oft-told story of a person's life in organized crime. These include full-blown comedic satires like Analyze This (1999) to more serious, but still subtly on-the-nose "dramedies" like The Sopranos (1999-2007). Now, Bleecker Street is set to offer its own spin on a mobster parody with the dark comedy, Mafia Mamma.
The Hidden Warning in 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night'
In 2014, director Ana Lily Amirpour directed the world’s first Iranian vampire Western in the form of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. While many horror fans would consider this their first voyage into the bustling world of Iranian cinema, the film is in fact an American production, though Persian is the only language spoken throughout. This isn’t the only manner in which the film subverted (and continues to subvert) expectations. In fact, nearly every layer of this film preys upon audience expectations just as its titular vampire preys upon her victims. The title alone, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, implies that viewers will be following a woman in danger, especially in the context of cultural perceptions of Iran. However, in an empowering feminist twist, it’s not the girl who is in danger. Rather, she is the danger, using her vampiric fangs to feast on several men who either attempt to seduce her or refuse to leave her alone. While much has been written on A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night as a feminist work, there’s another aspect of that’s less discussed but arguably more thematically overt within the film and its messages: drug addiction and substance abuse. It’s never explicitly stated and though the romance that hijacks the film’s second and third acts may lead one to believe otherwise, once exposed to the hidden meaning, it becomes impossible to unsee.
'The Wizard of Oz' Hourglass Prop Sells For Almost $500,000 at Auction
In terms of film history, you would be hard-pressed to find a classic more beloved than The Wizard of Oz. The film most famous for making Judy Garland a Hollywood star, has some of the best music, characters, and production design around. Now one of the key props from the 1939 classic, the hourglass, has sold at auction for $495,000.
Brian Tyree Henry Is 2022's Best Supporting Actor
There’s just no stopping Brian Tyree Henry. Once again, the man’s had a hell of a year. After a 2021 of memorable appearances in projects like Godzilla vs. Kong, Eternals, and The Woman in the Window, it seemed like Brian Tyree Henry was bound to show up just about everywhere. Thankfully, 2022 continued this trajectory, giving the actor three widely diverse roles sure to yet again turn attention in his direction. This year, apart from starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the restrained psychological drama Causeway, Henry stole the show in the star-studded action comedy Bullet Train, and reprised his vital supporting role in the final two seasons of FX’s Atlanta. With each of these performances showcasing the actor’s ceaseless consistency, it’s become clear that Brian Tyree Henry has become one of the most captivating actors of the time. What makes him all the more impressive as an actor, though, is his ability to disappear into supporting roles and command scenes while giving his leading co-stars the room they need. All that said, let’s just face it: Brian Tyree Henry is 2022’s best supporting actor.
