NBA
Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
With both teams playing two days ago, the Cavs welcome in the Brooklyn Nets on Boxing Day in the last game of a six-game home stand. The Cavs fell to the Raptors while the Nets topped the Bucks to win their eighth straight game. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM...
NBA
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 12.26.2022 (Bulls vs Rockets)
The Chicago Bulls (14-18) return home to the United Center to take on the Houston Rockets (9-23) for the first of two this season. Chicago’s riding a wave of momentum after knocking off the New York Knicks, 118-117, Friday in Gotham City. The victory was the Bulls’ third straight to close-out a four-game road trip. Zach LaVine led the way with 33 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 25 with seven rebounds and 10 assists while Nikola Vučević chipped in 21 points and 12 rebounds.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host 76ers in first game of home back-to-back
The Wizards (13-21) are coming off a 3-day break on the heels of a road win over a solid Kings team. Now, they're set to host a back-to-back in D.C. with their first game coming against the 76ers (20-12). Can they build on the momentum they started in Sacramento? Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Celebrate The Start Of 2023 At Moda Center - Here's What To Expect
After a six-game road trip in which the Portland Trail Blazers finished 3-3, the team returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26 and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2. Here's what to expect as the Blazers ring in the new year at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Pacers 93
Pelicans (21-12), Pacers (17-17) The clock was winding down and New Orleans was playing hot potato with the ball, eventually passing it to Naji Marshall, who tossed up a one-footed, off-balance runner from 27 feet at the third-quarter buzzer. Improbably, Marshall’s last-resort prayer banked through the hoop. It was that kind of night for the Pelicans, who did just about everything well, easily overcoming the injury absences of three starters and pummeling the Pacers. Despite not having starters Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones – as well as Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy, who’ve frequently filled in as starters – New Orleans went up by 19 at halftime and kept expanding its lead. Several Pelicans including Marshall took full advantage of the chance to play more or get more touches in the offense. "Guys getting an opportunity to play is just a blessing, to see the work that they put in with the coaches and our staff," Pelicans second-year head coach Willie Green said of that aspect of Monday's commanding victory.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 27, 2022
Is New Orleans the deepest team in the NBA? The Pelicans made another emphatic case regarding how much talent is on their roster Monday, beating Indiana 113-93 despite having five rotation members sidelined. Naji Marshall tallied a career-high 22 points against the Pacers. Watch highlights from “The Knife” in Monday’s...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 26
The NBA follows up its marquee Christmas Day slate with seven games scheduled Monday. Since so many top teams played Sunday, not many matchups jump off the page. A game that stands out is in Cleveland when the Cavaliers host the Nets. The Heat will also be in action, playing host to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Let’s dig into some of the top options to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
"We Just Won't Go Away" | Utah Almost Completes Dramatic Comeback, Falls To San Antonio Late
The ball rolled around twice, looking like it would go in and insert life into the Utah Jazz. Instead, Malik Beasley's three-pointer unimaginably popped out, and with it went Utah's attempt at a surreal comeback. After an interesting start in which the game was delayed 40 minutes due to a...
NBA
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 11
We have a solid post-Christmas schedule on tap, as the inventory of teams with four-game schedules has been thankfully replenished following a very light week in that regard. We’re also down to just one two-game team, helping us hone in on some Sit candidates and giving us plenty of other clubs to choose from when it comes to our Start suggestions.
NBA
Visiting Wizards, 76ers Seek Ninth Straight Win | Gameday Report 33/82
The 76ers (20-12) are on the move, visiting the Washington Wizards (13-21) on Tuesday for the second stop on their holiday road trip. The trip started on the highest of notes, as the Sixers secured their eighth consecutive victory on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden, beating the Knicks (18-16), 119-112, after erasing a 14-point deficit.
NBA
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
NBA
"Group Effort As Always" | Hardy And Popovich Reunite As Utah Travels To San Antonio Monday Night
After spending Christmas morning with their families, the Jazz return to action on Monday night when they face Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in the Lonestar State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Jazz were gifted an early Christmas present with three days off — tying...
NBA
Hornets Lose Steam In 2nd Half, Portland Pulls Away For Victory
Ball Goes For 27-7-7, Rookie Mark Williams Plays Well in First Meaningful NBA Minutes. The Charlotte Hornets certainly got off to the start they wanted to in Portland on Monday night, but momentum began shifting late in the second quarter and they never got it back in an eventual 124-113 road loss to the hometown Trail Blazers.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (12/27)
Monday’s slate of games was magnificent. I had one of my better days of the year, and it has me ready to keep rolling here. We have another 10 games to discuss for Tuesday, so let’s get started with the schedule and odds!. Injury Report. Anthony Davis (foot)...
NBA
76ers Visit New York Knicks for Christmas Day Matchup | Gameday Report 32/82
The rolling 76ers (19-12) will seek their eighth consecutive victory on Christmas Day, visiting the New York Knicks (18-15) at Madison Square Garden, opening the NBA’s illustrious Christmas Day slate. It’s an honor never lost on the players featured. “Everybody watches on Christmas, so it does mean a...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Nets
For most of the 2022-23 season to date, the Cavaliers have been hot on the tail of Boston and Milwaukee in the East. On the other side of Christmas, they now find a pair of streaking teams on their tail – including tonight’s opponent, the Brooklyn Nets. The...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: One of NBA's deepest teams potentially severely shorthanded vs. Pacers
Several NBA analysts have begun referring to New Orleans as “the deepest team in the NBA” or are at least placing the Pelicans in the conversation of most talented rosters from player 1 through 15. Monday’s home game vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) could present the most formidable challenge to date of the Pelicans’ depth, because an ever-expanding injury report might make them extremely shorthanded. Starting wings Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are already ruled out, while Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy and Larry Nance Jr. are questionable to play against the Pacers. Zion Williamson is doubtful. Still, this is far from the first time that New Orleans has been forced to compensate for DNPs from starters, such as an Oct. 25 victory over Dallas on TNT, when Ingram, Williamson and Jones were all sidelined by injury.
NBA
JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas
BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners. With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Monday game vs. Pacers
The best Christmas gift you could give to the New Orleans Pelicans right now is a full-strength roster. They took a step closer to that when Sunday’s official injury report was submitted to the NBA, with Zion Williamson no longer listed, after he was sidelined last week for two games while in health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is listed as questionable for Monday’s home game vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Three Pelicans are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
