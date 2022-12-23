ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

When & Where To See This Awesome Grand Junction Waterfall

Have you ever laid eyes on this awesome little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times. Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Audubon Trail. This is how the waterfall looked on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set

Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?

When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
WINDSOR, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

JonBenét Ramsey’s Killer Still at Large 26 Years Later

Twenty-six years after the brutal slaying of pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey, authorities are still searching for the individual responsible for her death. On Dec. 26, 1996, a 911 call was placed reporting a missing 6-year-old girl in Boulder, Colo. JonBenét's parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, found a handwritten ransom note demanding $118,000 for the return of their daughter.
BOULDER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

