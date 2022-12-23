Read full article on original website
Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collectionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver may end veteran homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DENDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DIA or DEN: Which term flies for the world's third-busiest airport?David HeitzDenver, CO
Start the new year healthy in Colorado with a free guided hikeDavid HeitzColorado State
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
When & Where To See This Awesome Grand Junction Waterfall
Have you ever laid eyes on this awesome little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times. Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Audubon Trail. This is how the waterfall looked on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Popular Colorado Pizza Joint Adjusts to Market and Adds Robot to Staff
The next time you visit Estes Park, you may want to stop in and see this robot in action. Or, are you against the idea?. In May of 2022, Loveland's Chili's made news when they introduced their robot. In December of 2022, another Colorado restaurant has added a mechanical staff member.
This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set
Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?
For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Fort Collins
According to BringFido.com, dogs are welcome to sit at outside tables at these local eateries. These Fort Collins breweries allow guests to bring their dogs along.
Do You Remember the Alpine Slide at Heritage Square in Golden?
When people talk about growing up in Colorado, you will usually hear about the old location of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside Amusement Park, or the current location of Elitch Gardens. All of those amusement parks hold a special memory in my heart from my childhood, but there is one place that...
Colorado Library Closes After High Meth Levels Discovered Inside
A pest problem or an emergency repair are both fairly common reasons that a public place might need to temporarily close its doors, but a library in Boulder is facing a different sort of issue that's forcing visitors to stay away for the time being. The city's of Boulder's main...
Report: Cost of Living In Grand Junction Is Below National Average
A new report indicates Grand Junction's monthly household expenses are below the national average - and significantly below much of Colorado. You always hear people talking about the high cost of living in Grand Junction - but, in reality, it could be a lot worse. There are plenty of places in Colorado and across the country that cost a lot more.
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
According to You, Grand Junction Colorado Is The Home of The ???
Grand Junction, Colorado is famous for our wine, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, and countless other fascinating things. When it comes to locals, though, what are we really known for?. I went to social media and asked you to fill in the blank: "Welcome to Grand Junction, home of the ____?"...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?
When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
Fort Collins Police Honor Slain Officer Over 100 Years After His Death
Over 100 years later, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) still remembers the loss of one of their officers. According to a Facebook post from FCPS, Officer Charles Brockman died on December 17, 1911, while pursuing a suspected killer. The incident began that night, when Brockman was patrolling the area near Linden and Walnut.
JonBenét Ramsey’s Killer Still at Large 26 Years Later
Twenty-six years after the brutal slaying of pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey, authorities are still searching for the individual responsible for her death. On Dec. 26, 1996, a 911 call was placed reporting a missing 6-year-old girl in Boulder, Colo. JonBenét's parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, found a handwritten ransom note demanding $118,000 for the return of their daughter.
