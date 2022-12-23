ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q97.9

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned

Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

State police investigating child death in Lincoln County

EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dana O’Donal joins Ardiah

ROCKPORT — Ardiah has welcomed Dana O’Donal, the newest member of the growing accounting, tax and administrative team in Rockport that supports Ardiah teammates and clients in Maine and other regions of the US. O’Donal comes from a strong operations background, spending 10 years with Athena Health but...
ROCKPORT, ME
Z107.3

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
penbaypilot.com

3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home

About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
EDGECOMB, ME
B98.5

After Business Burns, Maine Man Gives Back Through Foundation

Angelo Sotiropoulos came to America with dreams, like many of our family members. He started from the bottom and now he is most definitely is here!. According to an article by Fox23 Maine, he arrived in Maine in 1978 and for over 40 years he built a strong foundation of the family within his community. He is the happy owner of Gorham House of Pizza.
GORHAM, ME
NECN

Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
EDGECOMB, ME
foxbangor.com

Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis

ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
ORLAND, ME

