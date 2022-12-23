Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Maine hospitals see lower readmission penalties after regulators relax certain metrics
Maine hospitals on average will see some of the lowest penalties for patient readmissions in a decade after federal regulators reduced the review period to acknowledge the challenges healthcare systems still face from the pandemic. Fines for readmissions and hospital-acquired conditions, two areas where hospitals can lose funding from the...
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have the Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
Developments in Maine's Education System: New Initiatives, Changes in Funding, and Efforts to Improve Student Outcomes
School ChildrenPhoto byTaylor Flowe/UpsplashonUnsplash. According to the Maine Department of Education, the state has implemented a number of new initiatives aimed at improving student outcomes and addressing specific issues in the education system.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
mainebiz.biz
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest City
Bangor Maine Mural in downtown BangorPhoto byZachary Edmundson/UpsplashonUnsplash. If you're planning a trip to Bangor, Maine, there are plenty of exciting things to see and do! From visiting historic landmarks to experiencing the great outdoors, Bangor has something for everyone. Here are ten must-do activities in Bangor:
WMTW
State police investigating child death in Lincoln County
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was...
penbaypilot.com
Dana O’Donal joins Ardiah
ROCKPORT — Ardiah has welcomed Dana O’Donal, the newest member of the growing accounting, tax and administrative team in Rockport that supports Ardiah teammates and clients in Maine and other regions of the US. O’Donal comes from a strong operations background, spending 10 years with Athena Health but...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Thousands of Mainers remain in the dark following massive weekend storm
MAINE, USA — Thousands of Mainers are still in the dark Monday, three days after a powerful rain and windstorm blanketed the state. "It was really hurricane-level damage in terms of the devastation we saw on the system," Versant Power President John Flynn said. As of Monday afternoon, more...
wabi.tv
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
penbaypilot.com
3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home
About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
After Business Burns, Maine Man Gives Back Through Foundation
Angelo Sotiropoulos came to America with dreams, like many of our family members. He started from the bottom and now he is most definitely is here!. According to an article by Fox23 Maine, he arrived in Maine in 1978 and for over 40 years he built a strong foundation of the family within his community. He is the happy owner of Gorham House of Pizza.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 6:30 am.
Here Are The Best Places to Have a Good Cry in Maine
Mental health, am I right? Crying is something us humans do from time to time to release pain. Personally, I hate it and find that I am very unhealthy with my tears. I normally compartmentalize my feelings, file them away and then boom, I'll cry for a full day. But...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
NECN
Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning
Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
WMTW
Four days after holiday storm, some Mainers still don't have power
SEBAGO, Maine — It was a storm unlike anything many of us have seen in the last few years. Heavy rains battered Maine this holiday weekend as the powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. Roads had to be closed due to...
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
Comments / 0