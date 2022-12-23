ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Chickens die in Christmas Eve fire in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four chickens died in a garage fire in southeast Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a fire at an unattached garage near 40th and Calvert Streets Saturday at 7:13 a.m. LFR Fire Inspector Damon Robbins determined...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Electrical fire causes major damage to Lincoln home on Christmas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family woke up to smoke and a fire alarm sounding on Christmas day. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called out to the fire south of 77th and A Streets just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants were out of the home when firefighters...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police make arrest in early Friday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said they made an arrest in the early Friday morning homicide near South 20th and Washington streets. Karsen Rezac, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya. Police responded to the disturbance at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning, where they initially...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

What happens when...scammers strike with gift cards

OMAHA, Neb. — Versatile, easy, and usually considered a "safe bet," gift cards are among the most popular presents this time of year. The Better Business Bureau warns gift card recipients to be aware of some common scams targeting what's yours. "All too often folks don't know that there's...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak for Possession with Intent to Deliver and other charges

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested a Carter Lake woman on Sunday on drug charges. Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Officers seized over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Prescription Pills, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
1011now.com

Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “We at least went probably once a month and we would always try to sit in the same booth next to these glass box windows.”. Anne Tapley Gasper and Russ Gasper walked into a blind date at Grandmother’s Restaurant in April of 1990. They had both signed up for a dating service called ‘Blue Moon Dating,’ where a matchmaker in town would meet with individuals and pinpoint who he thought should be set up.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup

(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
OMAHA, NE

