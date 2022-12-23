Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Package thief strikes Nebraska community just hours before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Crete Police Department needs your help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera. You can see the thief stroll up to a home in a dark hoodie on Dec. 23 around 3 p.m. They’re also wearing a face covering, blue jeans, tan...
klkntv.com
Lincoln homicide victim leaves behind young child; strangers step up to help
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Channel 8 is learning new details about the victim of Lincoln’s latest homicide. Zimbabwean national Kupo Mleya was killed in a shooting near 20th and Washington Streets on December 23. People back in his home country are mourning the 38-year-old’s passing, including its acting...
1011now.com
Chickens die in Christmas Eve fire in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four chickens died in a garage fire in southeast Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a fire at an unattached garage near 40th and Calvert Streets Saturday at 7:13 a.m. LFR Fire Inspector Damon Robbins determined...
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations reopening after abrupt closures stunned members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anytime Fitness locations that were suddenly closed back in November are set to reopen in the new year. Meagan Zerr, director of operations with Blue Star Investments, tells Channel 8 that they’re planning to have the gyms up and running by Feb. 1. The...
1011now.com
Owners of iconic Bellevue restaurant destroyed in fire unsure what’s next
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “It’s been our whole life... There’s 35 years of history there.”. Michael Boyles is hurting as he holds tightly to his wife Kathleen, talking about the fire that destroyed their family restaurant Nettie’s Fine Mexiucan Food on Christmas Eve. “All I did...
1011now.com
Electrical fire causes major damage to Lincoln home on Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family woke up to smoke and a fire alarm sounding on Christmas day. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called out to the fire south of 77th and A Streets just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants were out of the home when firefighters...
klkntv.com
Lincoln shares ways to dump Christmas trees before becoming serious fire hazards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another Christmas is in the books and your family might want to enjoy the decorations a little longer. But safety experts warn waiting too long could put your loved ones at risk. The city of Lincoln is sharing a number of ways to dispose of...
1011now.com
Lincoln Parks and Rec works to create more mountain bike trails
A holiday jingle using names of Nebraska football players and coaches. LPD Chief Teresa Ewins said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.
KETV.com
Lincoln police make arrest in early Friday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said they made an arrest in the early Friday morning homicide near South 20th and Washington streets. Karsen Rezac, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya. Police responded to the disturbance at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning, where they initially...
KETV.com
What happens when...scammers strike with gift cards
OMAHA, Neb. — Versatile, easy, and usually considered a "safe bet," gift cards are among the most popular presents this time of year. The Better Business Bureau warns gift card recipients to be aware of some common scams targeting what's yours. "All too often folks don't know that there's...
1011now.com
Beyond Critical: After a wild 2022, volunteer fire departments needing more personnel for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfires, crashes, an increase in medical calls, and records shattered. That’s 2022 in a nutshell for the numerous volunteer firefighters and EMTs who answered the call over the course of the year. Now going into 2023, while the request for help is the same, it’s much more dire than it’s ever been before.
Calls for furnace repair in Omaha spike during bitter cold temperatures
While most folks have been staying inside during this bitter cold there are some heading out into the elements to make sure the rest of us stay warm and cozy.
WOWT
Friday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4th pediatric death among 5 dead
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
1011now.com
First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak for Possession with Intent to Deliver and other charges
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested a Carter Lake woman on Sunday on drug charges. Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Officers seized over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Prescription Pills, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia.
1011now.com
Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “We at least went probably once a month and we would always try to sit in the same booth next to these glass box windows.”. Anne Tapley Gasper and Russ Gasper walked into a blind date at Grandmother’s Restaurant in April of 1990. They had both signed up for a dating service called ‘Blue Moon Dating,’ where a matchmaker in town would meet with individuals and pinpoint who he thought should be set up.
iheart.com
Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup
(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
1011now.com
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
