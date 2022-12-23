ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Will mail be delivered Christmas Eve, the day after Christmas?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcBrM_0jsXaLr000

(NEXSTAR) – Your late Christmas gift may be delivered even later this year.

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, which means any day-of regular mail deliveries or last-minute trips to the post office are out of the question – the United States Postal Service observes every Sunday as a day off.

But since the holiday falls on a Sunday, the United States Postal Service is also taking the Monday after, Dec. 26, as a day off. That means regular mail won’t be delivered Monday and post offices will be closed. Only Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered “in limited locations,” the USPS says.

“If a holiday falls on a Sunday, for most USPS employees, the following Monday will be treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes,” the agency explains. If a holiday happens to fall on a Saturday, then most employees will get the day before (Friday) off.

Christmas Eve, which falls on Saturday this year, isn’t a holiday observed by the post office, so regular mail will be delivered. That being said, local post offices may be operating limited hours. Mail at blue collection boxes may also be picked up earlier, so the USPS suggests dropping off any mail before noon.

The USPS posts its full list of observed holidays on its website. During a normal week, when there are no holidays, mail is delivered Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Carroll County man shot in head on Christmas Day

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the head on Christmas Day. Carroll County deputies said they responded to a shots fired call on Carroll County Road 65 on Sunday, December 25 just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Sammie Louis Bryant with a […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder. The Yazoo Herald reported Wesley Littleton, 30, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder last week. Littleton was charged with murder in October 2021 in connection to the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Yazoo County murder suspect arrested for aggravated assault

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said a man, whose murder charges were dropped this month, was arrested again for aggravated assault. According to the Yazoo Herald, Noah Combs, 27, was charged with aggravated assault after a female victim filed charges against him last Wednesday. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One killed in fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, December 23. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said fire crews from Jones and Forrest counties responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 11 just […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County deputies continue search for escaped inmates

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday, December 26. Authorities said during an official headcount, two prisoners named Traverro McElroy and Tyler Payne were missing. Sheriff Tyree Jones said they may have exited the facility through a damaged […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football

Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brookhaven curfew goes into effect on New Year’s Day

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Sunday, January 1, 2023, the City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect. The Daily Leader reported the new ordinance was instated during the Board of Aldermen’s September 6, 2022, meeting. The board determined that juveniles have repeatedly congregated at various places across the city, causing disturbances. Anyone under […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Two detainees escape from Hinds County Detention Center

UPDATE HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stolen van was recovered from a body of water in Anna, Texas. Witnesses reported they saw a white man pushing the van into the water. The van was later removed. HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for two […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Wilkerson Says He’s Staying at JSU

A key piece of Jackson State football’s team is returning for 2023. Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson announced Saturday that he is remaining a Tiger. The walk-on rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 9 TD in 2022. Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week four times. The Chicago native said earlier this year that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

American cities and towns named after Christmas

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. Using information […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy