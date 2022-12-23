KELLOGG — Across the globe, families from different cultures celebrate the holidays in different ways, from Christmas to Kwanzaa and everything in between. Around 30 years ago, my parents created the tradition of celebrating Christmas Eve by preparing and eating food from a different country. Cooking and baking is an act of love for many in my family, so each family member is given a recipe to prepare every year. Then, before dinner, we go over the menu and chat about the country we eat the food from and how they celebrate during the Holiday season.

