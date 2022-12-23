Read full article on original website
Celebrating holiday traditions
KELLOGG — Across the globe, families from different cultures celebrate the holidays in different ways, from Christmas to Kwanzaa and everything in between. Around 30 years ago, my parents created the tradition of celebrating Christmas Eve by preparing and eating food from a different country. Cooking and baking is an act of love for many in my family, so each family member is given a recipe to prepare every year. Then, before dinner, we go over the menu and chat about the country we eat the food from and how they celebrate during the Holiday season.
Jail bookings: Dec. 22-25
• Susan Ann Dean, 64, of Kingston, Idaho, was arrested for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. • Seth Dwayne Fausett, 24, of Wallace, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. Fausett has since been released. • Angelique Bernadine Ramon, 29, of Spokane Valley, Wash., was arrested for driving under...
LETTER: In response to; Not Just a Shoshone County Issue
In response to Not Just a Shoshone County Issue. We’re those people who moved to the area. I share the author's frustration over our increased property taxes but the real culprit is a flawed tax system. I grew up in Idaho County, Idaho. I tell everyone this because I’m...
Fire destroys Wallace home
WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
