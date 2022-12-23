A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 27 DAYS AGO