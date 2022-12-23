Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
LETTER: In response to; Not Just a Shoshone County Issue
In response to Not Just a Shoshone County Issue. We’re those people who moved to the area. I share the author's frustration over our increased property taxes but the real culprit is a flawed tax system. I grew up in Idaho County, Idaho. I tell everyone this because I’m...
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Dec. 22-25
• Susan Ann Dean, 64, of Kingston, Idaho, was arrested for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. • Seth Dwayne Fausett, 24, of Wallace, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. Fausett has since been released. • Angelique Bernadine Ramon, 29, of Spokane Valley, Wash., was arrested for driving under...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
KREM
Investments into North Idaho College face problems as accreditation is questioned
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Shoshone News Press
Fire destroys Wallace home
WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
earthlymission.com
Librarian Gives New Life to 110-Year-Old Tree Stump By Turning It Into Free Community Library
Why remove a dead tree stump? It has much better uses. What happens when you are a librarian and you have e a 110-year-old tree stump in front of your house? For Sharalee Armitage Howard, who works at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library in Idaho, the answer was easy. She decided to turn it into a library!
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
uiargonaut.com
Moscow Christmas tree messages remember lost students
Yellow roses dot the barrier around downtown’s tree. In Friendship Square stands a tall pine tree enduring the snow for another Christmas. Unlike past years, yellow roses are strung through the bars of the metal barricade around the tree with written notes as well. While the University of Idaho...
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
KXLY
86-year-old man dies in crash in Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho — An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Wallace Tuesday night. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 500 block of Burke Road. Deputies and medical personnel transported the victim to the Shoshone Medical Center, but...
KXLY
More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark
Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night
We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation
A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
