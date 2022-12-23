ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Shoshone News Press

LETTER: In response to; Not Just a Shoshone County Issue

In response to Not Just a Shoshone County Issue. We’re those people who moved to the area. I share the author's frustration over our increased property taxes but the real culprit is a flawed tax system. I grew up in Idaho County, Idaho. I tell everyone this because I’m...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KREM2

North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: Dec. 22-25

• Susan Ann Dean, 64, of Kingston, Idaho, was arrested for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. • Seth Dwayne Fausett, 24, of Wallace, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. Fausett has since been released. • Angelique Bernadine Ramon, 29, of Spokane Valley, Wash., was arrested for driving under...
KELLOGG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Fire destroys Wallace home

WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
WALLACE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
uiargonaut.com

Moscow Christmas tree messages remember lost students

Yellow roses dot the barrier around downtown’s tree. In Friendship Square stands a tall pine tree enduring the snow for another Christmas. Unlike past years, yellow roses are strung through the bars of the metal barricade around the tree with written notes as well. While the University of Idaho...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

86-year-old man dies in crash in Wallace

WALLACE, Idaho — An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Wallace Tuesday night. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 500 block of Burke Road. Deputies and medical personnel transported the victim to the Shoshone Medical Center, but...
WALLACE, ID
KXLY

More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark

Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark

Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night

We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
SPOKANE, WA
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID

