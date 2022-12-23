Inspirational Message: Full

This holiday season or any holiday season for this matter, is full of emotions, traveling, planning, eating, wrapping, unwrapping, etc.

For some of you, the word “full” is a rather ambiguous word; perhaps you would describe the holidays as burdened, saddened or weighted. Yet, for others, the word “full” could not describe the holiday season enough. You may describe “full” as abounding, jammed, joyous, etc. Despite the holiday season being different for you versus your neighbor, there is something we all have in common, and that is our outlook and/or perspective. No matter what, we have a unique outlook.

Perspective determines a lot, so when we understand Christmas and the vibrancy of it, we need to understand the inherent gift that is always given to you and me. Despite the gift of grace we can receive during this season, know this: just because it is not Christmas does not mean grace is gone. Receiving the gift of grace I’m referring to is salvation: coming to a conclusion that Jesus is your Savior and he died on a cross for you in mind.

Understanding grace as a gift is important, but how was this gift given. Sure, Christian or not, anyone can read the Bible and read how many people received grace, but how was grace given? If you were to turn a Bible to Matthew 1 and Luke 1, you would read the birth of Jesus Christ.

The birth of Jesus Christ is not just a regular birth in which the soon-to-be-mother shows up at a hospital, no; within this specific narrative, Jesus is born by way of a virgin birth. What this means is that the Holy Spirit came upon Mary (mother of Jesus). In the Book of Matthew, it reads, “from the Holy Spirit.” Supernaturally, you and I read that Mary was given a child in her womb. Supernatural actions are difficult to understand, and often times, we just do not completely understand them and the surrounding circumstances. This is where we can fault and get hung-up, but the reality of life is that we do not nor will not understand everything.

So, Jesus was born supernaturally; God offers the gift of grace to all people who seek him. This holiday season, I challenge you to read Matthew 1 and Luke 1. At face value, what can be read is that a child was born in a supernatural way. An additional understanding is that through the birth of Jesus, we are reminded of a gift we can all receive, which is grace.

You may use the words burdened, saddened and/or weighted to describe this holiday season. Furthermore, you may use words such as abounding, jammed and/or joyous. Know this, whether you hold this as truth or not — the gift or grace is always available to you when you ask Jesus to come into your life. You won’t receive this gift in a stocking or under a Christmas tree; rather, you’ll perhaps find this gift in the most mundane moments of your life.