Read full article on original website
Related
Is the US economy headed for a recession in 2023? Majority of economists say yes
The Federal Reserve is likely to tip the U.S. economy into a recession with its aggressive interest rate hike campaign, according to a survey of economists.
GDP revised upward for Q3, but economic uncertainly remains
GDP estimate revised upward for the third quarter, but Americans are still concerned about inflation, high interest rates and a possible recession.
US economy faces turbulent 2023 as recession fears grow
The U.S. economy is likely headed for a recession in 2023 as a result of the Federal Reserve's fight to kill inflation with steep interest rate hikes.
Economic index falls for ninth straight month, flashing recession warning
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators index fell for the ninth straight month, signaling that a recession is looming on the horizon in the U.S.
US economic growth revised up to 3.2% in third quarter in show of resiliency
The U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter after shrinking in the first half of the year, but economists remain worried about a recession in 2023.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
Elon Musk says FBI 'obviously overreached' with regard to online censorship
Twitter head Elon Musk said the FBI has overreached with regard to online censorship
Despite inflation, consumers are still splurging on luxury spirits
Consumers are still spending on luxury spirits even with persisting inflation and uncertainty surrounding the economy, underscoring the resiliency of the sector.
FTX seeks approval to pay bankruptcy lawyers between $825 and $2,165 an hour
FTX filed for approval for retaining counsel, forensic investigation consultants and accountants, revealing details about the rates the crypto-exchange could pay.
Crypto had a volatile year with plummeting prices and exchanges collapsing. What's next?
Cryptocurrency prices plummeting, the fallout of large exchanges such as FTX and a steep decline in NFT transactions represent a turbulent year for crypto.
Oil prices are up, are refinery shutdowns to blame?
A winter storm over a large swath of the U.S. is being blamed for oil refinery shutdown in Houston and spiking crude prices
NYC Walgreens store keeping ice cream in chained freezer, locking up candy amid ongoing shoplifting frenzy
Photographs show a NYC Walgreens store has locked up its candy and ice cream, as a spokesperson called retail crime "one of the top challenges facing the industry today."
US News and World Report
Bahrain's Q3 GDP Increases to 4.2% YoY - Finance Ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's Q3 real GDP has increased to 4.2 percent year-on-year, its finance ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday. The non-oil sector has grown by 4.9 percent, the statement added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Howard Goller) Copyright 2022...
American Airlines says acts of violence 'not tolerated' after mother allegedly attacks worker in Miami
American Airlines is speaking out after one of its workers was seen on video being attacked by an Alabama mother at Miami International Airport.
US new home sales unexpectedly increase in November for second straight month
Mortgage rates have more than doubled over the past year, pushing many prospective homebuyers out of the market, even as home prices remain near a record-high.
Southwest Airlines CEO warns of 'another tough day' as cancellations continue
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan warned Tuesday will be "another tough day" for the airline as it continues to cancel thousands of flights nationwide.
Peloton will sell refurbished bikes in time for New Year's resolutions
Peloton will offer used versions of their in home exercise bike. All bikes will be refurbished, certified, and come with a 12-month warranty for piece of mind.
Southwest Airlines criticized by passengers, Transportation Department as flights delayed nationwide
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled across the U.S. on Monday, prompting scrutiny from passengers and the Transportation Department.
New corporate stock buyback tax poised to take effect in 2023: What to know
The 1% tax on share repurchases passed by Democrats earlier this year begins in January, but many companies say they remain unfazed by the new penalty.
Fox Business
New York, NY
38K+
Followers
917
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0