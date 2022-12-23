Donald Trump is a businessman to his core, he recently releases his NFT trading cards. All 45,000 Donald Trump Trading Card NFTs sold in 12 hours, and also raised over $5 million. Some of the benefits of purchasing the trading cards includes dinner with him and also golfing with friends at one of his luxury golf courses. Donald Trump is no stranger to building businesses, he has become very successful in many of his ventures.

4 DAYS AGO