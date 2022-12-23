ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
wealthinsidermag.com

Elon Musk: Recent Fed Rate Hikes Might Go Down in History as Most Damaging Ever

Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk says the Federal Reserve’s recent rate hikes “might go down in history as most damaging ever.” The billionaire has urged the Fed to cut interest rates immediately, emphasizing that the U.S. central bank is “massively amplifying the probability of a severe recession.”
Nick Davis

Billionaire Donald Trump made $5 million in 12 hours from his NFT trading cards

Donald Trump is a businessman to his core, he recently releases his NFT trading cards. All 45,000 Donald Trump Trading Card NFTs sold in 12 hours, and also raised over $5 million. Some of the benefits of purchasing the trading cards includes dinner with him and also golfing with friends at one of his luxury golf courses. Donald Trump is no stranger to building businesses, he has become very successful in many of his ventures.
Robert M'call

Uncovering the Myths Surrounding America's Founding and Religion

Spain's Principal WarshipsvPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. It’s no secret that North America is rooted in independent nationalist pride. Escaping the rule of Great Britain and obtaining complete independence in 1776 will always give Americans an excuse to be proud. But our journey to the civilized country we are today also embedded in slavery, the Trail of Tears and the manifest destiny we still manage to claim is ours for the taking.
NBC News

NBC News

567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy