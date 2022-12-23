Police arrest suspect who shot, killed victim in front of his child inside Inwood bodega

Police have made an arrest in last week's deadly shooting inside an Inwood bodega.

Officials say Joseph Morros shot and killed another man on Thursday, right in front of the victim's young daughter.

The incident happened when the suspect and victim had a argument at around 4 p.m. inside the deli store located at 144 Nagel Avenue.

The victim, 30-year-old Tykeem Berry, was shot in the chest.

"I don't want the children to see her father get killed. It can affect her in the future. She can have problems. So, we kept her inside. We gave her soda, we gave her whatever she wants. We talked to her," the store's owner said.

The victim's daughter was not hurt.

Berry was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the bodega during the argument with his hand in his green coat. Police say the suspect later charged back into the store and firing a single shot into Berry's chest.

It was not yet clear what sparked the dispute. One neighbor of the store said Berry kept to himself and was not well-known. Yet, the brazen, cold-blooded murder really shook the neighborhood.

Officials say Berry has 19 prior arrests and police are looking at whether that had anything to do with the shooting, or whether this was a chance dispute.

Morros is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News