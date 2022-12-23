ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30av9Z_0jsXZdrj00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire happened the corner of Dorset and Cleveland Street, with the call coming in at 7:03 a.m.

The department says the fifth wheel camper had two people inside. One was able to escape, but a spokesperson says the other person died.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

WTKR News 3

