One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire happened the corner of Dorset and Cleveland Street, with the call coming in at 7:03 a.m.

The department says the fifth wheel camper had two people inside. One was able to escape, but a spokesperson says the other person died.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.