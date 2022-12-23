Read full article on original website
The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History
Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
French open suicide investigation after Iranian found dead in river
French authorities are investigating as suicide the drowning of an Iranian man in the southeastern city of Lyon who had said on social media he was going to kill himself to draw attention to the protest crackdown in Iran. Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in the River Rhône that flows...
