WDEF

Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WHNT News 19

Icy Roadways Continue to Impact Local Travel

Many area roadways continue to be hazardous or impassable today. Do not travel if you do not have to. If you have to be out traveling use extreme caution. The sun has come out and temperatures will continue to rise above freezing later today, helping to improve area roadways. Huntsville Police warn of icy conditions […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
11Alive

Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
alabamawx.com

All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible

From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night

Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
ETOWAH, TN
WTVC

Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning

HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Flurries, icy patches possible throughout Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — While some parts of our viewing area may finally get a few degrees above the freezing mark on Monday, we're expecting a day filled with flurries and potentially other kinds of frozen precipitation. Flurries arrived shortly after sunrise to much of our viewing area Monday. You...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVC

Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
On Target News

Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning

The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
