WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
WTVC
Hazardous road conditions lead to several road closures across our viewing area Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a weekend of freezing temperatures, the snow has finally come down here in Chattanooga. Go here to see real-time traffic conditions. Go here to see Tuesday's business closings and delays. And icy and hazardous conditions have caused several roads and highways across our viewing area...
WDEF
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
WTVC
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WTVC
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
Icy Roadways Continue to Impact Local Travel
Many area roadways continue to be hazardous or impassable today. Do not travel if you do not have to. If you have to be out traveling use extreme caution. The sun has come out and temperatures will continue to rise above freezing later today, helping to improve area roadways. Huntsville Police warn of icy conditions […]
WTVC
Soggy Christmas: Chattanooga apartment residents spend holidays drying out from sprinklers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — With temperatures staying below freezing, for many, this Christmas season has been an experience. But on top of that, residents at one Chattanooga apartment complex have had to deal with a major sprinkler system malfunction that forced them to spend the holiday weekend drying out. "This...
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
WTVC
alabamawx.com
All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible
From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
WDEF
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
WTVC
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night
Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
WTVC
Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning
HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
chattanoogacw.com
Flurries, icy patches possible throughout Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — While some parts of our viewing area may finally get a few degrees above the freezing mark on Monday, we're expecting a day filled with flurries and potentially other kinds of frozen precipitation. Flurries arrived shortly after sunrise to much of our viewing area Monday. You...
WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
An onlooker managed to capture the exact moment a freight train collided with a tractor trailer.
WTVC
Questions remain about why a driver was on the tracks at time of Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A massive train crash injured two people in Collegedale Tuesday. And questions remain about why a truck carrying an oversized load was stopped on the tracks at the time of the collision. The truck involved was carrying a 134-foot long concrete trestle and was stopped at...
WTVC
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning
The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
WTVC
'Santa Train:' Forgotten Child Fund provides gifts to thousands of kids in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, the Forgotten Child Fund held their annual "Santa Train" parade event allowing them to give gifts to less fortunate families in the area. The organization lined up trucks along with first responders, EMS, city police, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. The "train"...
