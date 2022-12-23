Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
KWQC
Rock Island UnityPoint Health to temporarily close main entrance
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage. The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just...
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Burlington Fire Department: Four of five structure fires 'did not have working smoke detectors"
BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Fire Department says it responded to five structure fires in a span of 30 hours over the Holiday Weekend. Between the morning of Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks says the department responded to 99 service requests, five of which happened in just a little over a day.
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
Dog injured in fire making comeback
A Muscatine man lost almost everything he owned in a serious fire last week, but a dog he thought he was going to lose is making a remarkable comeback. Jamie Zaragoza’s home on West Ninth Street burned down on Friday, December 23. He and one of his dogs managed to escape unharmed, but Leah, a […]
ourquadcities.com
Moline’s big idea for affordable housing is going small
Mayor doesn't expect accessory dwelling units to 'mushroom' in Moline. Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities. Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows...
kmaland.com
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
KCJJ
Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold
Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Snow plow driver helps clear out Quad Cities businesses' parking lots
MOLINE, Ill. — After being called in Christmas night, snow plow and salt drivers helped clear out local business parking lots, including one specific company driver who had to make quite the commute. The Green Thumbers, out of Davenport, got the call to action, and helped plow 45 Quad...
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
wrmj.com
Third Hockenberry Trial Scheduled For March
A third jury trial has been set for a Keithsburg man charged with solicitation of murder for hire. A mistrial was declared for 48-year-old Kevin Hockenberry in late November and his first trial ended in a hung jury in late August after the jury foreperson reported to the court that they were “hopelessly deadlocked”.
Water leak leaves mess at UnityPoint Health
A sprinkler malfunction at UnityPoint Health Hospital in Rock Island has made a real mess for visitors and patients. Anyone going to the hospital is asked to use the Heart Center entrance, which is just to the left of the main entrance and easily accessible. The hospital’s main entrance is temporarily closed as crews clean […]
Central Illinois Proud
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
KWQC
East Moline man sentanced to federal prison for possession of firearm
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Devin Michael Lovgren, 28, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He...
