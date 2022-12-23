ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
One injury reported after rollover crash on HWY 271 near Winona

WINONA, Texas — Officials responded to a one vehicle rollover at Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. According to Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff's Office, one injury was reported and DPS was called to the scene of the accident along with Winona Fire Department and EMS.
WINONA, TX
Overton VFD firefighters resign in protest

OVERTON, Texas — More than 70% of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department resigned on Monday night. The department is now left with four volunteer firefighters. "I enjoyed my time here," said Esteban Santana, former Overton volunteer firefighter. He was with the department for over a year. But on Monday...
OVERTON, TX
Main water leak reported in Overton

OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street. A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line. The city of Overton is currently under a...
OVERTON, TX
Tyler Police increase patrol for New Year's weekend

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department is increasing patrols this New Years weekend to keep the community safe from drunk drivers. Tyler PD Sergeant Luke Shafer said the 'STEP' Program will be enforced starting Friday through Saturday. He suggested to make a plan before going out to get home safely after the celebrations.
TYLER, TX
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
LONGVIEW, TX
Ringing in the New Year: Variety of events planned across East Texas

New Year’s Eve with Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m., Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $10 cover. Information: https://www.texasmusiccity.net/tyler . Brew Year’s Eve, 3 p.m. to midnight, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. South Broadway Ave., Tyler. The ‘90s-themed celebration will include trivia from 3 to...
TYLER, TX
No injuries reported after Grand Saline house fire

GRAND SALINE, Texas — According to Grand Saline Fire Department Facebook, GSFD reported to a two-story family home fire at 12:25 a.m., Dec. 23. Arriving units report fire was exiting the roof of the structure. Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department, City of Van Fire Department, Mineola Fire Department and Edgewood...
GRAND SALINE, TX
Longview firefighters help keep 42 dogs safe, warm after I-20 wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview firefighters helped 42 dogs stay safe and warm after a wreck involving the van transporting the animals on Interstate 20 Monday. The fire department said a crew responded to the crash and found the driver had no major injuries but it would be three hours until another van could pick up the dogs and driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
Lighting up smiles one LED light at a time

LINDALE, Texas — If you’re still feeling the Christmas Spirit, a house in Lindale just may light up that joy. It’s a show that includes skits, lights synchronized to music, and above all hard work. Paul Denson enjoyed seeing Christmas lights as a kid, and now he uses his passion to create the magic of Christmas for others.
LINDALE, TX
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
