Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
J-Star Ministries asks for donations to help Jefferson man who lost everything in house fire
JEFFERSON, Texas — J-Star Ministries in Longview is asking for help to gather supplies for a Jefferson man who lost his home in a fire two days before Christmas. Patrick Johnson, owner of J-Star Ministries, said in a Facebook post Richard Craver lost everything and while he works to get set up in a new place he needs money, clothing and other items.
Caldwell Zoo accepting unwanted holiday string lights to help lions globally
TYLER, Texas — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
One injury reported after rollover crash on HWY 271 near Winona
WINONA, Texas — Officials responded to a one vehicle rollover at Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. According to Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff's Office, one injury was reported and DPS was called to the scene of the accident along with Winona Fire Department and EMS.
Overton VFD firefighters resign in protest
OVERTON, Texas — More than 70% of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department resigned on Monday night. The department is now left with four volunteer firefighters. "I enjoyed my time here," said Esteban Santana, former Overton volunteer firefighter. He was with the department for over a year. But on Monday...
Main water leak reported in Overton
OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street. A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line. The city of Overton is currently under a...
Tyler Police increase patrol for New Year's weekend
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department is increasing patrols this New Years weekend to keep the community safe from drunk drivers. Tyler PD Sergeant Luke Shafer said the 'STEP' Program will be enforced starting Friday through Saturday. He suggested to make a plan before going out to get home safely after the celebrations.
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
DPS identifies man struck, killed by vehicle near Mineola while evading law enforcement
MINEOLA, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who police say was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 80 while fleeing from police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton and the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots fired call located east of Mineola off Highway 80.
Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe
LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
City of Whitehouse temporarily using secondary water source due to issues with two wells
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is using its secondary source of water temporarily due to issues with two of its water wells. Though the water might have a different odor and taste at this time, it remains safe for consumption, the city said in a Facebook post. The secondary source is the city of Tyler's water system.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital opens milk donor program for new moms
TYLER, Texas — Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler is lending a helping hand to new mothers who aren't able to breastfeed or need a supply of breast milk with their Donor Milk to Go program. They're partnering with the Northeast Texas Milk Bank to provide breast milk for...
Ringing in the New Year: Variety of events planned across East Texas
New Year’s Eve with Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m., Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $10 cover. Information: https://www.texasmusiccity.net/tyler . Brew Year’s Eve, 3 p.m. to midnight, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. South Broadway Ave., Tyler. The ‘90s-themed celebration will include trivia from 3 to...
No injuries reported after Grand Saline house fire
GRAND SALINE, Texas — According to Grand Saline Fire Department Facebook, GSFD reported to a two-story family home fire at 12:25 a.m., Dec. 23. Arriving units report fire was exiting the roof of the structure. Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department, City of Van Fire Department, Mineola Fire Department and Edgewood...
Longview firefighters help keep 42 dogs safe, warm after I-20 wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview firefighters helped 42 dogs stay safe and warm after a wreck involving the van transporting the animals on Interstate 20 Monday. The fire department said a crew responded to the crash and found the driver had no major injuries but it would be three hours until another van could pick up the dogs and driver.
Wood County officials find van believed to be connected to escaped inmates from Mississippi
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Officials recovered a stolen white Chevy van from a body of water in Wood County Sunday, confirmed to be related to escaped inmates from Mississippi. According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson, Mississippi around 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve (Saturday).
Lighting up smiles one LED light at a time
LINDALE, Texas — If you’re still feeling the Christmas Spirit, a house in Lindale just may light up that joy. It’s a show that includes skits, lights synchronized to music, and above all hard work. Paul Denson enjoyed seeing Christmas lights as a kid, and now he uses his passion to create the magic of Christmas for others.
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in killing at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man with a lengthy rap sheet is in the Gregg County Jail this morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond for Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 23, was set at $1 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the aggravated assault charge. He was jailed early Wednesday.
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
