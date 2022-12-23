ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football lands wide receiver Dominic Lovett from transfer portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCObG_0jsXXxLR00

Georgia has added to its wide receiver room in a big way, as the Bulldogs pulled Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal.

Lovett initially signed with Missouri as a 4-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Lovett is the second wide receiver Georgia has pulled out of the transfer portal, as Georgia landed RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State earlier on Wednesday. The Bulldogs also signed three wide receivers on Wednesday, with Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes also Bulldogs.

“They all probably need -- they’re going to have to hit the weight room and get stronger to be able to really do the things we want them to do,” Smart said on the 2023 signees. “But you want to take a guy that has natural speed, the pass-catching ability, make you miss ability, run after the catch, vertical threats. We think we get that in those three guys.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Atlanta Braves sign RHP Jackson Stephens for 2nd season

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that Right Handed Pitcher Jackson Stephens signed a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract for the 2023 season. This will be the 28-year-old pitcher’s second season with Atlanta, going 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA (22 ER/53.2 IP) in 39 games, one start. With Stephens’ contract, the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville

ATLANTA — A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing Monday after the flight crew was notified about problems with the plane. Delta officials said Delta Flight 356 from Atlanta was en route to Sacramento when the crew was notified of a possible engine issue. Out of caution, the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

YOUR PHOTOS: Clipper System brings light snowfall to Metro Atlanta, North Georgia

An Alberta Clipper System made its way through North Georgia and Metro Atlanta Monday night, bringing wintry precipitation to the Peach State the evening after Christmas. An Alberta Clipper system is a fast-moving low pressure system that develops in Alberta, Canada, and quickly moves through the United States. They “clip” through the United States within 24 to 48 hours, bringing a reinforcing blast of freezing cold air and sometimes nuisance precipitation.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Clayton County teen disappears from residence

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Clayton County. Clayton police said Titola Layena was last seen in the 600 Block of Somerset Drive in Stockbridge. Police said Layena is diagnosed with a few mental illnesses including multi-personality disorder...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Small fire causes delay at Midtown Atlanta MARTA station

ATLANTA — A fire caused delays at an Atlanta MARTA station Tuesday. MARTA officials said on Twitter a fire was reported on the southbound trackway at Arts Center in Midtown. All trains traveling through Arts Center will temporarily be boarding on the northbound platform. The cause of the fire...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

At least 31 people displaced by apartment fire in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — Eight families were displaced by an apartment fire on Christmas morning in Duluth. The fire occurred on Preston Park Drive. American Red Cross volunteers responded to the scene to assist the 31 people affected by the fire. That number is expected to rise significantly in the...
DULUTH, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy