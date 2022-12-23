Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
Major U.S. airlines were broadsided by the massive weekend winter storm that swept across large swaths of the country but had largely recovered by Tuesday, except for one. Problems at Southwest Airlines […]
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
WREG
Tourists in town find hotels struggling with water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just one day away from the Liberty Bowl and people visiting the city, and in the hospitality industry, are already feeling the effects of the water issue. This past weekend’s freezing temperatures have not only impacted people living in the city of Memphis but people visiting the city, as well. A […]
'It's been catastrophic': Southwest Airlines says winter storm exacerbated staffing issues
Call it a flight fiasco. On Monday, 220 Southwest flights were canceled out of Hobby Airport. But has the situation gotten better Tuesday? ABC13 has been monitoring the airports.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
Comments / 0