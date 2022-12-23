Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup
CHICAGO - Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood. The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings at about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man kidnapped in Lake View at gunpoint, offenders withdrew money from his account on Christmas Eve
CHICAGO - A man was kidnapped in Lake View on Christmas Eve and had money withdrawn from his account by the offenders. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was walking outside in the 800 block of West Cornelia Avenue when two offenders wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with trying to kill off-duty Chicago cop after stealing the officer’s car from Near West Side gas station
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer after stealing the cop’s car from a Near West Side gas station on Christmas Eve. Mayco Mata, 41, was ordered held without bail by Judge Charles Beach. The...
Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's
Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl’s department store. The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 dollars worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s.
fox32chicago.com
Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head in parked car in Maywood
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Maywood Sunday night. At about 11:26 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. She was transported to an...
Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, critically wounded after being shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy is in critical condition after being shot in Englewood Monday night. At about 10:10 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West 72nd Street when a red Jeep approached and someone fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
fox32chicago.com
5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend
CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gunfire over the Christmas weekend across Chicago. Friday night, a man was shot to death after an argument in a backyard in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone about 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was shot in the back and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.
regionnewssource.org
One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning
On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
fox32chicago.com
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
Woman, 30, shot through door and critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot through her door and critically wounded Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was in her home around 2:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone she knew knocked outside and started shooting through her door, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound to the back
CHICAGO - A teen boy was listed in good condition after being shot in the back Monday night. At about 10:26 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, Chicago police said. The boy said that he was a passenger...
fox32chicago.com
Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while driving on Christmas night in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. when someone shot him in the back and he crashed into another vehicle in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to police. Paramedics rendered...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
Chicago police: Man killed in shooting, crash in East Beverly
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the East Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.
