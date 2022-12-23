ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cardinalnews.org

Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight

As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The new funding is part of the governor’s budget plan for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and […] The post Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
easternshorepost.com

Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award

Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
WTOP

Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the county

People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year. The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Augusta Free Press

$1 million in forest sustainability funding awarded to 68 localities in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor recreation or forest conservation.
Augusta Free Press

2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond

The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Grocery Tax Cut Match

Virginians will see a 1.5% reduction in the grocery tax on January 1, 2023. That will mean a yearly savings of $212. Virginians will see a 1.5% reduction in the grocery tax on January 1, 2023. That will mean a yearly savings of $212. AEP says weekend-long outages result of...
royalexaminer.com

What you need to know about buying a repossessed home

If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
NBC 29 News

Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
CROZET, VA
shoredailynews.com

10,588 felons remained on voter rolls in Va after committing new crimes

According to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper posted on VPAP.org, another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of...
NBC 29 News

Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
WSLS

Appalachian Power expects power to be restored for most Monday night

ROANOKE, Va. – The power is coming back on for thousands of customers throughout Southwest Virginia. Appalachian Power (AEP) says power should be restored for most customers on Monday night. George Porter, a spokesperson for AEP, says the goal is to get everyone back up and running. “We’re expecting...
