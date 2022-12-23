Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The new funding is part of the governor’s budget plan for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and […] The post Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
easternshorepost.com
Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award
Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
WTOP
Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the county
People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year. The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.
Augusta Free Press
$1 million in forest sustainability funding awarded to 68 localities in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor recreation or forest conservation.
wvtf.org
New report: the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area is doing well economically
While Virginia’s large metro areas – like Richmond and Hampton Roads – often get most of the attention, a new economic report from Old Dominion University looks at one of the state’s smaller metros. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area covers those two towns – but also Radford...
Dominion Energy encourages customers to reduce usage, protect Central Virginia electric grid
Abnormally cold temperatures in recent days have caused a high energy demand across the Commonwealth. Now, energy companies like Dominion Energy are warning that the increased usage can harm the electric grid and pose dangers such as blackouts.
Grocery sales tax reduction math; what will the average family save?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The 1.5% grocery tax reduction that will go into effect January 1 will save the average Virginia family of four a little more than $200 a year. According to the financial webpage SoFi.com, average grocery costs per person in Virginia are $3,538 a year. That would mean a family of four […]
WDBJ7.com
Col. Steve Pike retiring after leading Virginia Capitol Police for over a decade
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes in January, a familiar face will be missing from Capitol Square. Col. Steve Pike is retiring this week - after 34 years in law enforcement and a decade leading the Capitol Police. “His leadership will be sorely missed, but never...
Augusta Free Press
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond
The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
wfxrtv.com
Grocery Tax Cut Match
Virginians will see a 1.5% reduction in the grocery tax on January 1, 2023. That will mean a yearly savings of $212. Virginians will see a 1.5% reduction in the grocery tax on January 1, 2023. That will mean a yearly savings of $212. AEP says weekend-long outages result of...
royalexaminer.com
What you need to know about buying a repossessed home
If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
wvtf.org
Should Virginia localities be able to require a license to own pets?
The Virginia General Assembly is about to go to the dogs. Local governments across Virginia have the authority to require a license to own a dog or a cat. And, of course, there's a fine local governments can levy for failing to have all the necessary paperwork. Republican Delegate Tim...
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
shoredailynews.com
10,588 felons remained on voter rolls in Va after committing new crimes
According to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper posted on VPAP.org, another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of...
Dominion asking customers to conserve energy amid power grid strain
According to Dominion, energy companies are facing high demand on the electric system, which is expected to continue amid an arctic blast which brought snow, strong winds and extreme cold to most of the continental United States.
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
Dominion urges customers to reduce usage to 'protect' the electric system
Dominion Energy urged customers to reduce power usage this weekend as a large portion of the country deals with sub-freezing temperatures.
NBC 29 News
U.S. relies on Virginia as 7th leading contributor of Christmas Tree growth and sales
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of country’s festive greenery comes from right here in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the Virginia is home to one of the biggest Christmas tree suppliers. “Virginia actually does well with Christmas tree sales. We are the...
WSLS
Appalachian Power expects power to be restored for most Monday night
ROANOKE, Va. – The power is coming back on for thousands of customers throughout Southwest Virginia. Appalachian Power (AEP) says power should be restored for most customers on Monday night. George Porter, a spokesperson for AEP, says the goal is to get everyone back up and running. “We’re expecting...
Comments / 2