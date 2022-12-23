In the spirit of Christmas, the VA is providing the largest cost of living adjustment in over 30 years ... an 8.7% increase for 2023. Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA disability compensation will notice an increase in their monthly payments, starting Jan. 1, 2023. This annual increase impacts disability benefits, clothing allowance, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), as well as other VA assistance programs. The specific monthly increase can be found at https://www.va.gov/disability/compensation-rates/veteran-rates/. If you don’t see this increase in January, call the VA Benefits Regional Office at Togus 207-621-6938.

