Stamford woman wins $250K in CT Lottery
A woman won a $250,000 lottery prize with a ticket purchased at a convenience store in Stamford. Bonnie Cappucci, a Stamford resident, claimed the $250,000 Cashword 9 prize Thursday. She bought the winning at Hope Street Mini Mart, according to a CT Lottery announcement. Two other CT Lottery winners who also claimed their prize Thursday.
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
Connecticut State Police K9 Unit celebrates graduation of 231st patrol K-9 class
CONN. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police K9 Unit announced the graduation of their 231st patrol K-9 class on Friday, state police said. The six graduates successfully completed 14 weeks of grueling mental and physical training. The graduates now represent the most advanced and skilled K-9 teams in the state, according to state police. K9 […]
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
No. 2 UConn totes unbeaten mark vs. surging Villanova
Connecticut has been one of the most surprising stories of the college basketball season. The No. 2-ranked Huskies (13-0, 2-0
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Eversource says power restoration ‘substantially complete’ in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 201,000 Eversource customers now have power after a storm swept through the state days before Christmas, the power company announced Sunday. Only 1% of the homes that lost power remain without it, according to Eversource, which calls the work “substantially complete.” “More than 1,100 crews have been working […]
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
Where to celebrate Kwanzaa in CT this week
Today marks the first day of Kwanzaa, an African-American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, family and culture. Cal State professor Maulana Ron Karenga created the holiday in 1966 and chose the name from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," meaning "first fruits of the harvest." Kwanzaa centers around traditional African harvest festivals and the seven principles, which include Umoja, unity, and Imani, faith.
Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Access to grocery stores can be a challenge in CT, even in affluent areas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are pockets throughout the state where residents struggle to find a grocery store nearby, a challenge that can be compounded in areas with higher poverty rates where residents might not have access to a car or public transportation to get to one.
Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25
The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
'This makes my brain hurt': Connecticut used disaster aid to rebuild million-dollar homes
Owners of 62 homes worth at least $1 million received recovery grants after Hurricane Sandy when HUD weakened rules meant to make needy people the priority, POLITICO’s E&E News found.
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm
Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
This Week in Connecticut: How Otis Elevator changed the world with its invention
(WTNH) – One of our favorite stories of the year was a visit to Otis Elevator. It’s another longtime Connecticut company that changed the world with its invention. We’re taking a look back at that story. Watch the video above for the full segment.
